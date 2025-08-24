Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes E-cycles To Girls And Working Women

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday distributed battery-operated cycles (e-cycles) to girls and working women. According to a release, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working with a focus on girl child education, women’s safety and empowerment, and overall upliftment. “The smile of our daughters is our strength,” he noted, emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening women across Rajasthan. He noted that a society can only progress when women and girls are educated and empowered.

“Mothers and sisters pass on our culture and values to the next generation. Women play vital roles in society and families, from raising children to caring for the elderly,” he said. The Chief Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign has improved the gender ratio and promoted girl child education. “Aligned with this vision, the state government ensures that no girl is deprived of education,” he said. Under the ‘Gargi Award scheme’, 3.9 lakh girls have received recognition, while nearly two lakh girls have benefited from the Girl Child Incentive Award. Additionally, under the ‘Lado Scheme’, poor families receive a savings bond of Rs 1.5 lakh at the birth of a girl child. The state has so far provided bicycles to over 11 lakh students through various schemes.

On the state government’s efforts for women’s economic empowerment, Chief Minister Sharma noted that schemes such as the Chief Minister Nari Shakti Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and Chief Minister Maternity Nutrition Scheme are being implemented to promote women’s empowerment. The government has increased the incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to Rs 6,500.

He added that the state aims to fulfill its commitment of providing four lakh government jobs and six lakh private-sector jobs over the next five years. Engaging warmly with the daughters, the Chief Minister answered their questions. A student, Seema Yadav, expressed gratitude, saying that the e-bicycle would give wings to her dreams. Another student, Abhiniti, noted that it will help her continue her computer studies. When Vinita Gothwal, a student, asked about learning to ride a bicycle, the Chief Minister shared fondly that he used a bicycle to go to school during his student days.

During the interaction, a beneficiary, Asha, employed in the private sector, said the e-bicycle would make commuting easier, save time and money, and allow her to participate in the ‘Fit India campaign’. A student, Ritika, preparing for competitive exams, noted that the government’s timely publication of exam calendars and measures against paper leaks had boosted her confidence. She expressed gratitude, saying the Chief Minister felt like a family member for gifting the e-bicycle.

The Chief Minister encouraged all beneficiaries to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work, assuring them that the government stands with them for a bright future. The Chief Minister distributed e-bicycles to girls and working women during the event. Ritu Singh, Head of EESL’s E-Bicycle Program, was among those who attended the programme.