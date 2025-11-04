Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly

A terrible incident occurred on the Bikaner Jammu Tawi Sabarmati Express. An Army jawan, Jignesh Chaudhary, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out over a bedsheet. Jignesh was stationed in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, but he was on his way home to Sabarmati, Gujarat.

Things went south when he asked the train attendant for a bedsheet. The argument quickly got out of hand. The attendant, Zubair Memon, became violent and stabbed Jignesh. Rajasthan Bikaner Railway Police have arrested Zubair.

What exactly happened?

Here’s how it unfolded: Jignesh boarded the train at Firozpur Cantt, just heading home. Inside the AC coach, he and Zubair got into it over the bedsheet.

After the shouting, Zubair apparently went looking for Jignesh, found him, and stabbed him in the calf. Jignesh bled heavily and died on the spot. This happened on Sunday night.

And this isn’t the only tragedy lately. Earlier this year, a soldier from Saharanpur, Vikrant Gurjar, was shot dead. He was home on a four-day leave to testify in a murder case.

On April 10, someone shot him in the head and chest. Vikrant, just 27, had also been posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He never made it back.

