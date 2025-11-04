LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly

Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly

Army jawan Jignesh Chaudhary was stabbed to death by train attendant Zubair Memon on the Bikaner Jammu Tawi Sabarmati Express after a fight over a bedsheet. Rajasthan Railway Police arrested the accused. The shocking incident adds to recent tragedies involving soldiers.

Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant (PHOTO: X)
Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 4, 2025 15:03:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly

A terrible incident occurred on the Bikaner Jammu Tawi Sabarmati Express. An Army jawan, Jignesh Chaudhary, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out over a bedsheet. Jignesh was stationed in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, but he was on his way home to Sabarmati, Gujarat. 

Things went south when he asked the train attendant for a bedsheet. The argument quickly got out of hand. The attendant, Zubair Memon, became violent and stabbed Jignesh. Rajasthan Bikaner Railway Police have arrested Zubair.

What exactly happened? 

Here’s how it unfolded: Jignesh boarded the train at Firozpur Cantt, just heading home. Inside the AC coach, he and Zubair got into it over the bedsheet.

After the shouting, Zubair apparently went looking for Jignesh, found him, and stabbed him in the calf. Jignesh bled heavily and died on the spot. This happened on Sunday night.

And this isn’t the only tragedy lately. Earlier this year, a soldier from Saharanpur, Vikrant Gurjar, was shot dead. He was home on a four-day leave to testify in a murder case.

On April 10, someone shot him in the head and chest. Vikrant, just 27, had also been posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He never made it back.

ALSO READ: Disturbing Bengaluru Incident: Man Mast**bates Right In Front Of A Woman Walking Her Dog In Indira Nagar, Calls Her ‘Madam’

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bikanerhome-hero-pos-4Indian Army Jawanlatest viral newssabarmati express

RELATED News

How Did Rs.6000 Crore Mahadev Betting App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Manage To Flee Dubai? App’s Co-Founder Missing, Extradition Put On Hold

EPFO New Scheme 2025: EPFO Opens Six-Month Window For Employers Under New Enrolment Scheme 2025 – Check All The Details Here

Mid-Air Scare On Varanasi–Mumbai Akasa Air Flight: Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Exit; Arrested

Shocking Breach: Intimate Videos from Gujarat Hospital Gynecology Ward Sold on Porn Market

Disturbing Bengaluru Incident: Man Mast**bates Right In Front Of A Woman Walking Her Dog In Indira Nagar, Calls Her ‘Madam’

LATEST NEWS

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Retention List From Rishabh Pant to Avesh Khan Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Red; IT, Metal, Auto Stocks Drag Markets Lower; Nifty Ends Below 25,600

Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19? Not Amaal Malik or Kunickaa, THIS Contestant Will be Declared Winner of Salman Khan’s show?

India vs Australia 4th T20: Check Probable Playing XI, Which Player To Be Benched Again?

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All You Need to Know About Guru Purab – Date, Timings, History, and Significance

Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly

Disturbing Bengaluru Incident: Man Mast**bates Right In Front Of A Woman Walking Her Dog In Indira Nagar, Calls Her ‘Madam’

Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah Confident NDA Will Win 160+ Seats, Slams Congress for Attacking PM Modi

Under Pressure, Bangladesh Yunus Govt Bows To Islamists; Drops Music, Dance Teacher Recruitment

Kartik Purnima 2025: Check Out Shubh Muhurat, Date And Time, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And Mantras To Please Lord Vishnu

Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly
Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly
Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly
Rajasthan Horror: Indian Army Jawan Brutally Stabbed To Death In Sabarmati Express After Argument Over Bedsheet Turns Ugly

QUICK LINKS