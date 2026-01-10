Rajasthan Shocker: 1 Killed as Speeding Luxury Car Hits 16 in Jaipur

In Jaipur’s Patrakar Colony, a luxury speeding car, driven by what seemed to be intoxicated persons, knocked over a group of people and cars late at night on January 9, 2026, thus causing one death and 16 injuries in a sensational display of road rage. The expensive SUV went straight into the already packed residential area around midnight, hitting people and then losing control, smashing into roadside barriers, as the witnesses told.​

Incident Details

The CCTV footage showed the luxurious black car speeding through the narrow paths, where it not only crushed but also overturned the two-wheelers and scattered the people at the shops nearby. A 45-year-old man was the only one dead who got crushed under the car; the wounded included women and children who were immediately taken to SMS Hospital, where five of them are in very critical condition with fractures and head trauma. The police suspect alcohol involvement, as the two passengers ran away after the accident, leaving the wrecked car, which is registered in the name of a well-known local businessman, behind.​

Police Response

The Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Stephen initiated a manhunt, and he assigned five teams the tasks of tracing the runaway driver and passenger with the help of vehicle forensics and sketches of the witnesses. An FIR was registered at the Bajaj Nagar station under BNS sections for culpable homicide, rash driving, and drunk driving; the breath analysis and blood tests are waiting for the results. The investigation considers the possibility of racing or escaping from a previous fight.​

Eyewitness Accounts

The witnesses painted a picture of a scene of utter chaos, with a shopkeeper who was helping with rescues saying: “The car came like a bullet, people flew everywhere.” The social media went off with a string of furious comments, tagging the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, for severe punishment as the luxury car accidents keep occurring in Rajasthan.

Broader Context

This tragedy echoes Jaipur’s history of high-profile accidents, like the 2016 BMW crash killing three, fueling calls for stricter elite vehicle monitoring and sobriety checks in nightlife zones. Authorities vow fast-track justice to deter “rich man’s impunity.”​