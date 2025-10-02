LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’

Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’

He made these remarks while celebrating Dussehra with soldiers at a military base near Bhuj in Gujarat, where he also performed ‘shastra puja.’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo credit- ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 2, 2025 14:59:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sent a strong warning to Pakistan, saying that any aggression in the Sir Creek region will face a “resounding response” that could change “history and geography.” He made these remarks while celebrating Dussehra with soldiers at a military base near Bhuj in Gujarat, where he also performed ‘shastra puja’ (worship of weapons).

Singh’s comments came as he praised the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military action against cross-border terrorism. He said the operation achieved all its objectives and exposed Pakistan’s air defence system, proving that Indian forces are capable of inflicting heavy losses whenever required.

“Any aggression by Pakistan in the Sir Creek area will be met with a strong response. In 1965, our Army reached the gates of Lahore. Today, in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi also passes through Sir Creek,” Singh said.

Sir Creek, a 96-km-long tidal estuary in the Rann of Kutch, remains a disputed area between India and Pakistan due to differing views on the maritime boundary. Singh accused Pakistan of unclear intentions and highlighted its growing military infrastructure near the creek as a sign of its designs.

He further said that despite 78 years of independence, the border issue remains unresolved, but India has always tried to settle it through dialogue. “The Indian Army and the BSF are vigilantly protecting our borders,” he added.

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh explained that India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas. The four-day operation ended on May 10 after intense clashes. “We showed restraint because our fight is against terrorism, not to start a war,” he said.

The defence minister also praised the coordination of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, calling them the “three pillars” of India’s strength. He said the operation showed how joint planning and courage could secure India’s sovereignty.

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh Highlights Maritime Security Challenges, Lauds Indian Coast Guard’s Indigenous Efforts

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 2:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pakistanrajnath singhSir Creek

RELATED News

Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained

LATEST NEWS

GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
After Nepal, Gen-Z Protests Break Out In This Country Over World Cup Spending, Name Is…
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’
Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’
Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’
Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’

QUICK LINKS