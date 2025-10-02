Rajnath Singh Issues Big Warning To Pakistan, Warns Against Misadventures In Sir Creek: ‘Route To Karachi…’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sent a strong warning to Pakistan, saying that any aggression in the Sir Creek region will face a “resounding response” that could change “history and geography.” He made these remarks while celebrating Dussehra with soldiers at a military base near Bhuj in Gujarat, where he also performed ‘shastra puja’ (worship of weapons).

Singh’s comments came as he praised the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military action against cross-border terrorism. He said the operation achieved all its objectives and exposed Pakistan’s air defence system, proving that Indian forces are capable of inflicting heavy losses whenever required.

“Any aggression by Pakistan in the Sir Creek area will be met with a strong response. In 1965, our Army reached the gates of Lahore. Today, in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi also passes through Sir Creek,” Singh said.

Sir Creek, a 96-km-long tidal estuary in the Rann of Kutch, remains a disputed area between India and Pakistan due to differing views on the maritime boundary. Singh accused Pakistan of unclear intentions and highlighted its growing military infrastructure near the creek as a sign of its designs.

He further said that despite 78 years of independence, the border issue remains unresolved, but India has always tried to settle it through dialogue. “The Indian Army and the BSF are vigilantly protecting our borders,” he added.

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh explained that India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas. The four-day operation ended on May 10 after intense clashes. “We showed restraint because our fight is against terrorism, not to start a war,” he said.

The defence minister also praised the coordination of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, calling them the “three pillars” of India’s strength. He said the operation showed how joint planning and courage could secure India’s sovereignty.

