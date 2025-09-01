LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother

Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers and the police personnel clashed in Ranchi during a BJP protest against the derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Voter Adhikar Yatra event in Bihar last week.

Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother (Source - ANI)
Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother (Source - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 1, 2025 17:54:00 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers and the police personnel on Monday clashed in Ranchi during a BJP protest against the derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Voter Adhikar Yatra event in Bihar last week.

A political row has erupted over the incident in Bihar’s Darbhanga, which led to a stir as BJP and NDA leaders targeted the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The man accused of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested.

Sanjeev Kumar Besra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at present, ANI reported.

The ‘Gandhi se Ambedkar’ march was organised to mark the culmination of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. The procession was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and joined by party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan and other INDIA bloc leaders.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded today at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna after a 17-day, 1,300-km-long march across 25 districts of poll-bound Bihar.

The Yatra, a 16-day campaign, was embarked on by Mr Gandhi against the alleged theft of votes through the SIR of electoral rolls, months ahead of the assembly election in the state.

ALSO READ: Last Day: 36,475 Claims Filed For Inclusion, 2,17,049 For Exclusion In Bihar SIR; Objections Will Be Considered Even After Sept 1

Tags: bjpnarendra modiVoter Adhikar Yatra

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother
Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother
Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother
Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?