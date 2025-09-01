Ranchi: BJP, Police Clash Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi, His Mother

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers and the police personnel on Monday clashed in Ranchi during a BJP protest against the derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Voter Adhikar Yatra event in Bihar last week.

A political row has erupted over the incident in Bihar’s Darbhanga, which led to a stir as BJP and NDA leaders targeted the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The man accused of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested.

Sanjeev Kumar Besra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at present, ANI reported.

The ‘Gandhi se Ambedkar’ march was organised to mark the culmination of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. The procession was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and joined by party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan and other INDIA bloc leaders.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded today at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna after a 17-day, 1,300-km-long march across 25 districts of poll-bound Bihar.

The Yatra, a 16-day campaign, was embarked on by Mr Gandhi against the alleged theft of votes through the SIR of electoral rolls, months ahead of the assembly election in the state.

ALSO READ: Last Day: 36,475 Claims Filed For Inclusion, 2,17,049 For Exclusion In Bihar SIR; Objections Will Be Considered Even After Sept 1