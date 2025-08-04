Ranchi: Deceased Infant’s Parents Allege His Body Kept For Days On Ventilator, Hospital Denies Claims

The parents of an infant (now deceased) have alleged that Ranchi Sadar Hospital, a private hospital in Ranchi, where he was admitted last month, concealed the information of his death from them, according to The Indian Express. According to the allegations of the parents, the hospital also kept the body on the ventilator for several days. Meanwhile, the hospital has denied these allegations. An FIR has been filed in the case. Also, according to Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, a three-member team had also been formed to investigate the matter. “After the child died, the body was allegedly kept on a ventilator and began decaying. The body was emitting a foul smell. And the child’s parents come from a very poor family,” Bhajantri said.

What happened after the child was born?

According to a Times of India report, Mukesh Singh, a resident of Harmu’s Ganganagar area, embraced fatherhood after his wife gave birth to a baby boy at the Ranchi Sadar Hospital. The complications, however, developed and the child was referred to a private hospital for specialised care. Mukesh’s complaint with the police mentions that the hospital restricted him from meeting the family for over 2 weeks soon after taking care of the child. The complaint further mentions that there were no clear updates on the child’s condition despited repeated requests. Also, as per the complaint, the hospital continued to demand blood and expensive medicines daily.

What to do in case the hospital is not providing information about the updates on family member’s condition?

If a hospital in India is not providing updates on a parent’s condition, patients and their families have several options available. They can formally request information from the hospital, file a complaint with the hospital administration or medical council and also seek legal recourse. They can also involve the external agencies like the police in cases of suspected negligence or criminal activity.

