Recap Of Leh Violence! Four Killed, 30 Injured In The Statehood Protest In Ladakh

Recap Of Leh Violence! Four Killed, 30 Injured In The Statehood Protest In Ladakh

Four people were killed and over 30 injured during violent protests in Leh as demonstrations over Ladakh’s statehood demand spiraled out of control. The unrest broke out after two hunger strikers were hospitalized, prompting the Leh Apex Body youth wing to intensify protests.

Recap Of Leh Violence! Four Killed, 30 Injured In The Statehood Protest In Ladakh

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 24, 2025 20:16:44 IST

Violent protests in Leh claimed four lives and left over 30 people injured after unrest broke out on Tuesday evening. The agitation started when two of the 15 hunger strikers, who had been fasting since September 10 to demand statehood for Ladakh and the extension of the Sixth Schedule, were rushed to a hospital after their health worsened.

Members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing intensified demonstrations, which soon turned violent. Protesters alleged that police firing caused the deaths, while authorities faced challenges in controlling the massive crowd that gathered in Leh.

Administration Imposes Prohibitory Orders Across Leh

The administration imposed strict prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to stop the unrest. The order banned the assembly of five or more people in Leh.

District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk issued the orders, warning that violations would attract punitive action under Section 223 of the BNS. Officials said the move was necessary as the protests threatened law and order. Authorities also confirmed that due to the urgency of the situation, notices could not be served individually to citizens. The restrictions came into effect immediately to prevent further escalation and protect public safety.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike, Appeals for Peace

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day hunger strike on Wednesday while violence gripped Leh. Addressing his supporters, he appealed to young protesters to shun violence and pursue peaceful means. Wangchuk said that unemployment and lack of democratic rights had caused deep frustration among the youth.

He explained that while the entire region supported the movement, violence would only weaken their cause. He urged the younger generation to engage directly with the government and resolve issues through dialogue. Wangchuk also asked authorities to listen to the demands of Ladakh’s people and show sensitivity toward their aspirations.

Ladakh Festival Cancelled !

The annual Ladakh Festival, which started on Sunday, was cancelled on Wednesday due to violent clashes in the region. The four-day cultural event was scheduled to conclude with a ceremony attended by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta. However, the administration announced cancellation citing unavoidable circumstances. The Department of Information and Public Relations issued a statement expressing regret to local artists, cultural groups, tourists, and residents who had been waiting for the festival’s closing ceremony. Authorities assured that the decision was taken to prioritize safety and maintain order as tensions continued in Leh following the protests and violent clashes.

Read Here: Sonam Wangchuk Refutes BJP Leader’s Claim On Congress Being Involved In Leh Violence

Recap Of Leh Violence! Four Killed, 30 Injured In The Statehood Protest In Ladakh

Recap Of Leh Violence! Four Killed, 30 Injured In The Statehood Protest In Ladakh

QUICK LINKS