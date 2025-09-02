Relentless Rains Push Yamuna Above Danger Mark, Delhi on High Alert, CM inspects Flood relief camps

NEW DELHI

Delhi-NCR has been battered by incessant rainfall with weather forecasts indicating no immediate relief.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, and warn of moderate to heavy downpours. The situation may get worsen as Yamuna level continues to flow above the Danger mark. The Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

The situation is alarming as the Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and also water released from Hathni kund barrage is expected to reach delhi by Tuesday evening. The Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark, reaching 206.03 m at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) this evening —surpassing the critical threshold of 205.33 m. With the river swelling further, several houses in low-lying areas, particularly across Trans-Yamuna, have already been inundated.

Delhi Government is on high alert and keeping close eye on the situation.

Delhi Chief Minister inspected the relief camp near Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge. Met with the affected families, listened to their problems, and assured them that the Delhi government stands with them at every step.

CM Rekha Gupta Said The safety and convenience of citizens is our topmost priority, and every possible assistance is being ensured Our government’s resolve is that no citizen should face any hardship and every family should feel secure.

The government is continuously monitoring the water levels. The extensive work done by the Delhi government on desilting drains and the Yamuna over the past 6 months is yielding significant benefits. The water flow is continuing uninterrupted.

Our effort is to take every necessary step in time so that the public remains safe and does not have to worry in any situation.

