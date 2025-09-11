LIVE TV
RJD Leader Rajkumar Rai Shot Dead In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Polls

RJD Leader Rajkumar Rai Shot Dead In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Polls

RJD leader Rajkumar Rai, expected to contest from Raghopur, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna’s Munnachak area. Police recovered six cartridges; preliminary probe points to a land dispute. Investigation underway ahead of November Bihar polls.

RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead in Patna months before Bihar elections (Photo: Canva modified)
RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead in Patna months before Bihar elections (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 11, 2025 11:04:18 IST

In an unexpected twist just ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rajkumar Rai, better known as Allah Rai, was allegedly shot dead by a pair of unknown assailants in Patna, on Wednesday night. The violent encounter occurred in the Munnachak area of Chitragupta and has sent a shockwave through the political community.

Rai, who was said to have been tipped to fight next year’s polls from the Raghopur assembly seat, was taken to a nearby hospital after being attacked. But doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Six cartridges were found by police at the site of the attack.

Initial investigations point to the fact that a land dispute could have prompted the attack, as Rai had business ventures related to lands. “CCTV footage indicates the accused committing the crime and then fleeing the place. A detailed inquiry is on, and an attempt is being made to arrest the attackers,” said Patna Eastern Superintendent of Police Parichay Kumar. A forensic team also went to the spot to gather evidence. The incident has raised concern as Bihar is heading to assembly elections on this year November.

(This is a breaking story.. more updates are about to come)

