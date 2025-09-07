LIVE TV
Home > India > RSS Activists Booked For Laying ‘Operation Sindoor’ Floral Carpet In Kerala Temple, BJP Condemns Action

RSS Activists Booked For Laying ‘Operation Sindoor’ Floral Carpet In Kerala Temple, BJP Condemns Action

27 RSS activists were booked in Kollam, Kerala, for laying an ‘Operation Sindoor’ floral carpet at Parthasarathy temple during Onam, violating a 2023 High Court order. BJP condemned the FIR, calling it “absolutely unacceptable” and insulting to martyrs.

27 RSS activists booked for ‘Operation Sindoor’ Pookkalam at temple (Photo: X/@KulaguruK)
27 RSS activists booked for ‘Operation Sindoor’ Pookkalam at temple (Photo: X/@KulaguruK)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 7, 2025 14:30:46 IST

In a rowdy turn of events amidst Onam festivities, 27 RSS workers have been booked for creating a floral carpet at the Parthasarathy temple in Kollam district, comprising the RSS flag and the phrase “Operation Sindoor” written in flowers.

In police reports quoted by a news agency, the temple committee had previously moved the Kerala High Court seeking to avert conflicts over festive decorations near the temple. The High Court, in 2023, had given a specific order prohibiting any decorative material, including flags, on the temple premises.

Temple committee member Mohanan said, “Even after the court order, the flower carpet with the RSS flag and ‘Operation Sindoor’ was placed just adjacent to the temple committee’s own Pookkalam. Since this was a violation of the High Court order and might lead to clashes, we complained.

Complaint filed

The complaint has been filed against him under Sections 223 (disobedience of lawful orders), 192 (incitement to riot, with intent to cause a riot), and 3(5) (criminal act of two or more persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



The BJP, though, reacted sharply to the police action. State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar jumped onto X, terming the FIR “absolutely unacceptable.” He stated, “Operation Sindoor is our pride. It is a symbol of the valor and courage of India’s armed forces, avenging the death of 26 innocent tourists killed after being asked their religion. This FIR insults the victims, their families, and the soldiers defending India.”

Chandrasekhar also stressed, “Thousands of Malayalis are in uniform, guarding our borders and laying down their lives for the country. This FIR, in the name of appeasement, will be resisted.”

Following the episode, ample fire has been created in the belly of Kerala, with questions being raised about the decorum of the festival, about freedom of expression, and about following the courts. Law enforcement have urged both sides to both cool down and respect the orders of the High Court.

Tags: Kollam temple rowOnam 2025operation sindoor

