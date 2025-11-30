LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission dhoni kantara how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission dhoni kantara how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission dhoni kantara how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission dhoni kantara how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission dhoni kantara how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission dhoni kantara how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission dhoni kantara how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission dhoni kantara how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report donald trump BMW Car madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
Home > India > S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’

S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’

Jaishankar noted that the United States has changed how it deals with the world. Instead of broad global systems, the US is now engaging with countries individually and setting new terms of cooperation.

S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 14:40:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently said that politics is increasingly overtaking economics in today’s world, and this makes it essential for India to diversify its supply sources. Speaking after receiving an Honorary Doctorate from IIM-Calcutta in Kolkata, he said that in an era of global uncertainty, countries must secure their needs by reducing dependence on limited suppliers.

Jaishankar noted that the United States has changed how it deals with the world. Instead of broad global systems, the US is now engaging with countries individually and setting new terms of cooperation. India and the US, he said, are currently holding two separate negotiations, one on a framework trade agreement focused on tariffs and another on a wider trade deal.

He also said China has long followed its own rules and continues to do so today. Because of this, many countries are unsure whether they should pay more attention to open competition or to the quiet compromises happening behind the scenes.

Jaishankar explained that the world is now responding to globalisation, fragmentation, and supply insecurity by preparing for every possibility. He stressed that building self-reliance and turning India into a manufacturing hub has become a major priority for the government.

He highlighted that nearly one-third of global production takes place in China, and this has put global attention on the reliability of supply chains. Conflicts and climate-related disruptions have increased these concerns. According to him, India is rapidly closing the gap with leading Asian economies in key infrastructure areas such as highways, railways, aviation, ports, power, and energy.

He added that India’s progress is now being recognised globally, and the country is working to build new trade partnerships and new connectivity projects that will combine strategic and economic goals. All future trade decisions, he said, will keep people’s interests at the centre.

ALSO READ: Amid Donald Trump’s Warnings, Can Venezuela’s 50th-Ranked Army Stand Up To The US Superpower? Military Capacities Explained

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpindia us trade tensionss. jaishankar

RELATED News

Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

Mira Road Shocker: Woman Alleges Rape Attempt, Man Hits Back With Drugs Claim As Dramatic Video Surfaces Online

Delhi Raid: Two Arrested With 3.5 Lakh Fake Cigarettes Worth Rs 50 Lakh, Branded as Gold Flake & Marlboro

What Is A Live-in Relationship? Karnataka High Court Says ‘Cruelty Under Section 498A IPC Applies Even In Such Cases’- Explained

How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

LATEST NEWS

IND VS SA ODI: Ravi Shastri Wows Internet With ‘Dhoni-Land’ Remark, Former India Head Coach Once Blasted The Captain Cool For THIS Reason

Diés Iraé OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal’s Malayalam Horror Film

Andre Russell Announces Retirement From IPL Via Instagram- Did You Know Andre Once Had A Heated Debate With Then KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik?

Dhanush-Kriti Starrer ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ Box Office Day 2: ₹33 Crore Milestone Achieved

Here Are The 6 Essential Life Lessons Every Child Should Learn Before They Turn 9

Amid Dhurandhar Row, Why Is Ranveer Singh Facing Heat For Mimicking Kantara Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty? Everything Explained

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80: A Look at His Life, Legacy & Iconic Career

Pakistan Players Fume At Third-Umpire Call In Tri-Series Final, Shaheen Afridi’s Revenge Wicket Goes Viral

Abhishek Sharma Smashes 12-Ball Fifty As Punjab Storm To Massive 310/5 In SMAT Clash

S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’
S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’
S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’
S Jaishankar Issues Big Statement Amid Trade Tensions, Says ‘US Set Radical New Terms Of…’

QUICK LINKS