Home > India > Sam Pitroda Makes Another Shocking Comment, BJP Says This Proves Congress Has Soft Corner For Pakistan

Sam Pitroda Makes Another Shocking Comment, BJP Says This Proves Congress Has Soft Corner For Pakistan

BJP leaders launched a sharp attack on Congress after Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda said he “felt at home” in Pakistan. The remarks, made during an interview, were cited by BJP as proof of Congress’s “soft corner” for Islamabad. BJP spokespersons Shehzad Poonawalla and Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress of repeatedly siding with Pakistan on key security issues.

BJP slams Sam Pitroda for saying he “felt at home” in Pakistan, alleging Congress’s long-standing sympathy for Islamabad. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 19, 2025 14:58:15 IST

Sam Pitroda does it again. The overseas Congress Party chief made comments about Pakistan, saying he “felt at home” when he visited the neighbouring country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress, calling the comment proof of what they described as Congress’s “soft corner” for Islamabad.

BJP Accuses Congress of “Undying Love” for Pakistan

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Pitroda’s statement reflected the Congress party’s long-standing sympathy toward Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi’s closest ally and family friend, Uncle Sam Pitroda – who once said ‘Hua to Hua’ about the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide and made racially offensive comments on Indians – now says he feels at home in Pakistan. Why is it surprising? Congress has an undying love for Pakistan. They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik!” Poonawalla wrote on X.

BJP Spokesperson Attacks Congress

He further claimed Congress repeatedly undermines India’s security.

“They give clean chits to Pakistan on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama and Pahalgam. They articulate Pakistan’s position on Article 370, Operation Sindoor and surgical strikes, and undermine our forces. They gave 80% of water to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty. They love Pakistan! INC is Islamabad National Congress. Sam Pitroda, who divides Indians and lives in the US, finds a home in Pakistan. Is anyone surprised?” he added.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also weighed in, saying, “Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy and Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder the UPA took no tough action against Pakistan even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!”

Sam Pitroda On Pakistan

Pitroda made the remarks during an interview with IANS, where he urged India to strengthen ties with its neighbours despite ongoing challenges.

“Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? They are all small. They all need help. They are all going through difficult times, and there’s no need to fight,” he said.

Acknowledging the security concerns, he added, “Of course, there is a problem of violence; of course, there is a problem of terrorism. All that is there, but at the end of the day, in that neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I’ve been to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. I don’t feel like I’m in a foreign country.”

