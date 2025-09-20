"Sam Pitroda should go to Pakistan only": BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 20 (ANI): BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday sharply criticised Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda over his recent reported remarks.

Sam Pitroda reportedly said in a media statement that he had been to Pakistan and “felt at home”

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, “Sam Pitroda should go to Pakistan only…He calls Rahul Gandhi abroad, where he speaks against he nation. He cannot see Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the way innocents were killed in Pahalgam…”

On Friday, the BJP launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over Pitroda’s reported remarks and demanded an apology from the Gandhi family.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress leadership of remaining silent on the controversial statement and alleged links with Pakistan-based figures.

Bhandari said, “We want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, why did you remain silent when Shahid Afridi called you his idol? Lashkar-e-Taiba wanted to have talks with Congress, why did you remain silent? Sam Pitroda calls Pakistan his home, why are you silent? Your silence is your acceptance… They want to spread anarchy in Indian democracy. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said that protecting the Indian democracy is not his job, but he definitely said that he wants to fight against the Indian state… Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise to the nation for Sam Pitroda’s statement…”

Claiming that such statements amounted to an insult to Indian soldiers and citizens, the BJP leader said, “Can a patriot ever say that terror state Pakistan is like a home to them? But, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, who decides Gandhi family’s strategy, who has a 30-year-long relationship with Gandhi family,… says that he feels at home in Pakistan. Congress leadership is making Sam Pitroda say this.”

“This is an insult to our soldiers and 140 crore Indians. If this statement is not anti-national, then what is it?… ISI Agent Shahid Afridi called Rahul Gandhi his idol a few days ago, and now Rahul’s close aide says Pakistan is like a home to him. Some time ago, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to fight the Indian state… They call Pakistan their home and insult the sovereignty of India…” he added. (ANI)

