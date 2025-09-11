LIVE TV
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad says unrest in Nepal "not in interest of the country"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 13:39:07 IST

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Thursday called the ongoing unrest in Nepal “not in the interest of the country” and said the developments there do not send a good message.

He also mentioned that 8-10 pilgrims from Ayodhya, who had gone for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, are stranded there.

“The sudden incident that occurred in Nepal is unfortunate… Nepal is our neighbouring country, and we have had good relations… What is happening there is not in the interest of the country, and at the same time, it does not send a good message. About 8-10 people from our district, Ayodhya, had gone there and are now stranded,” Prasad told ANI.

He said that after receiving information about some Ayodhya residents stranded in Nepal, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured that every effort would be made to ensure their safe return within 2-3 days.

“As soon as we received the information, we wrote a letter to the PM, and I will speak to the Home Minister. I am hopeful that people will definitely get relief. I assure their families that we are making every effort, and we will certainly help bring back your family members who are stranded there within 2-3 days,” Prasad said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said the pilgrims are safe but requested the Centre to arrange return flights, noting that their stay is far from the border, making travel by road difficult amid the unrest.

“Some merchants came to meet me today who reported that some pilgrims had gone to China for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and their return had to be via Nepal. But due to the unrest in Nepal, the 9 Pilgrims are in Nepal and are safe as yet,” Funde said at a press conference.

“Since their stay is far from the border, the only option for their return is via flight. I will request the government to make arrangements,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Beijing issued an advisory for Indian citizens stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal.”The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal,” the advisory stated.

It further said, “In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China are advised to exercise due caution. Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being.”

The Embassy urged citizens to follow local advisories, noting, “They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing and Embassy of India, Kathmandu.”

The crisis follows violent protests in Nepal on September 8, led by a youth group called Gen-Z, demanding transparency and lifting of the social media ban.

According to Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population, the death toll has risen to 30, with 1,033 injuries reported. While 713 people have already been discharged, 55 were referred to other facilities, and 253 remain admitted.

The protests turned violent after demonstrators tried to storm parliament, prompting security forces to open fire with live rounds and later use tear gas.

The KP Sharma Oli-led government had defended the social media ban as a move to curb fake news, but rights groups condemned it as censorship. (ANI)

QUICK LINKS