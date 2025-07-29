Sandalwood Actor And Former MP Ramya Files Complaint Over Online Abuse After Remarks On Darshan Fan Murder Case

Sandalwood actor and former Congress MP Ramya has filed a complaint with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh against actor Darshan’s fans for sending obscene, defamatory, and vulgar messages following her remarks on Darshan’s fan’s murder case.

Actor Darshan is the second accused in the case, and the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on an appeal challenging the grant of bail to him by the Karnataka High Court.

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint on Monday evening, Ramya said,

“I shared news about the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding actor Darshan’s bail petition to give hope to common people about justice. After that, the trolling began. I have filed this complaint as a voice for women.”

She added,

“I have lodged a complaint against 43 social media accounts. Some of them even threatened me with rape. If this can happen to me, what about others? Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has assured me of action and has transferred the case to the Cyber Crime Wing. Women have the same freedom as men. Actor Darshan should have asked his fans not to post such messages.”

Ramya clarified that she has no personal connection with actor Darshan:

“I had met him once at a wedding before the fan’s murder case. If he had warned his fans earlier, the deceased fan Renukaswamy might not have been killed. He was Darshan’s fan and likely wouldn’t have sent messages to Pavithra Gowda,” she stated.

Pavithra Gowda, Darshan’s partner, is the prime accused in the murder case.

“As celebrities and public figures, we must follow the law and set an example for others. Earlier, superstars Yash and Kichcha Sudeep were also targeted online. I had raised the issue back then too. Had action been taken earlier, things might not have escalated to this level,” she added.

Ramya further pointed out that many of the accused used fake profiles with women’s names and posted indecent photos. While she has received support from the film industry, she mentioned that many women are afraid to speak out due to fear of character assassination.

In her complaint, Ramya wrote: “The disgruntled fans of actor Darshan, by act of mine of sharing the news reporting of the Supreme Court proceedings, have sent scandalous, ghastly, and obnoxious messages to my Instagram handle through various accounts. The messages sent to me are so disgusting and misogynistic that I am unable to even reproduce the same in the complaint.”

Ramya is also a film producer and has acted in more than 40 movies in different languages. She has played the heroine opposite superstars late Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhanush, Suriya, and others.

Meanwhile, the Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) organisation has submitted a letter to Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara demanding immediate action against the vulgar and misogynistic abuse targeting Ramya.

Reacting to the obscene messages and videos, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission on Monday also urged Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to take strong action in the matter.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Adjourned After Fiery Clash Over Operation Sindoor, Opposition Questions Govt Narrative