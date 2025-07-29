Lok Sabha Adjourned After Fiery Clash Over Operation Sindoor, Opposition Questions Govt Narrative

As the Parliament’s Monsoon Session entered its sixth day, discussions around the recently concluded Operation Sindoor dominated the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, sparking intense debates and political clashes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha at 12 noon on Tuesday, even as the question of when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak remains uncertain. His address is expected either late Tuesday or on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha session has been extended until midnight to accommodate remaining speakers, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh scheduled to initiate the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the day’s session after thanking MPs for their participation in the extended proceedings.

Tensions escalated in the Lower House when Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla challenged the government’s claim of zero aircraft losses in Operation Sindoor. “Organise a parade of all 35 Rafale jets to prove we haven’t lost any,” he said, referencing former US President Donald Trump’s comments suggesting five aircraft were downed. Aujla also criticized the lack of a formal peace agreement and accused the military of being politicised.

An uproar followed when Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav condemned Trump’s claim of mediating the ceasefire, questioning why PM Modi had not publicly rejected the statement. He also blamed the Central Government for intelligence lapses that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that accountability lies with both the Union Territory’s LG and Delhi.

The debate turned personal when BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a fierce attack on Congress. He accused the “Rahul Occupied Congress (ROC)” of mocking the Indian Army and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling the Army Chief a “street gangster.” Thakur declared, “This Congress is not with the Army, but with terrorists.”

Tejasvi Surya, another BJP MP, alleged that Congress had historically weakened the armed forces. He cited Jawaharlal Nehru’s post-independence stance that India didn’t need an army and blamed Congress for crippling HAL a decade ago. Today, thanks to PM Modi’s Make in India, HAL has ₹1 lakh crore in orders, he added.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar rejected claims of foreign influence and reminded the House of past Congress leaders taking briefings from China during the Doklam crisis. He declared, “Terror and talks cannot go together,” reaffirming India’s firm stance on national security.

RJD MP Abhay Kumar Sinha brought up mismanagement at the 2025 Kumbh Festival, comparing it to the government’s handling of Kashmir. He proposed setting up a joint parliamentary committee to define media conduct during national security events.

In his closing remarks, Rajnath Singh declared, “India does not tolerate extremism. We are committed to eliminating terrorism.” However, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said Singh failed to explain how terrorists reached Baisaran meadow, calling the entire event an “information war” and vowing the Opposition would continue to question the government.

