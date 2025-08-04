Home > India > Sanjay Singh Meets Pahalgam Victim Shubham Dwivedi’s Family, Demands Govt To Grant Martyr Status

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday met the family of the Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur, days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with his family members.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 4, 2025 07:02:00 IST

After the meeting, he spoke to reporters and called on the Union government to grant martyr status to the victims. He stated that he had also raised the demand during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

After the meeting, he spoke to reporters and called on the Union government to grant martyr status to the victims. He stated that he had also raised the demand during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Sanjay Singh Demands the Government To Grant Martyr Status To the Victims

Shubham’s father also demands that the tragic incident that happened cannot be compensated in a lifetime, but the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the government should take the steps they can. This will also be a message against terrorism.

The government must provide compensation and jobs to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Shubham Dwivedi was among the 26 people killed when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.

Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people.

Priyanka Gandhi Quoted the Widow of Shubham Dwivedi In Parliament

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the government over the Pahalgam terror attack, alleging that the government did not provide proper security to the tourists visiting Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking during a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, she quoted the widow of Shubham Dwivedi, who witnessed her husband being shot dead by terrorists in Pahalagam. “The whole time when the people were being killed mercilessly, she did not see one security personnel”, Priyanka Gandhi said.

