Home > India > Satya Pal Malik's Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir's Pain

Satya Pal Malik's Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir's Pain

In his final interview, ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik blamed the Modi government for security lapses in the Pahalgam attack, drawing parallels with Pulwama. He criticized communal politics, praised Kashmiris' unity, and supported farmers’ protests, highlighting deepening rifts with the Centre.

Satya Pal Malik (Image Credit - X)
Satya Pal Malik (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 5, 2025 18:49:12 IST

In what is believed to be his final interview before passing away on Tuesday (August 05) after a prolonged illness, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik delivered a scathing critique of the central government’s handling of national security and communal harmony, drawing controversial parallels between the Pahalgam and Pulwama terror attacks.

“No Lessons Learned Since Pulwama”

Satya Pal Malik, who served as Jammu and Kashmir’s governor during the 2019 Pulwama attack, alleged that the deadly Pahalgam massacre in April, which claimed the lives of over 40 paramilitary personnel, was a result of “serious intelligence failure and security lapses.” In an interview with The Wire, Malik said that his earlier warnings and requests for increased security were ignored—just as they were before Pulwama. He claimed that these repeated failures showed that “no lessons had been learned.”

Criticism of PM Modi and Central Government

The former governor didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Modi government, calling it “shameless” and “cowardly.” He directly attacked the Prime Minister’s silence on the matter, and in earlier statements, had even demanded the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who eventually accepted “full responsibility” for the lapses during a public function.

Support for Farmers and Identity Politics

Satya Pal Malik’s fallout with the BJP became evident during the 2020-21 farmers’ protests, where he backed the agitation and emphasized his Jat identity. He publicly said he would resign as governor to support the farmers, breaking ranks with the government on several fronts.

Praise for Kashmiris, Condemnation of Communal Politics

In his final remarks, Satya Pal Malik highlighted the compassion of the Kashmiri people, who responded to the Pahalgam tragedy with candlelight vigils and widespread condemnation. He accused the central leadership of failing to acknowledge this unity due to the community’s religious identity and of deliberately fuelling Hindu-Muslim divisions.

The interview was released online on May 6, shortly before Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

Tags: jammu and kashmirPulwamaSatya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik’s Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir’s Pain

Satya Pal Malik’s Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir’s Pain

Satya Pal Malik’s Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir’s Pain
Satya Pal Malik’s Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir’s Pain
Satya Pal Malik’s Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir’s Pain
Satya Pal Malik’s Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir’s Pain

