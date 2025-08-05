LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttarkashi Police Confirm Ongoing Relief, Rescue Operations Amid Rising Kheer Gadh Water Levels

Uttarkashi cloudburst: A cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Lata village triggered a rise in Kheer Gadh water levels, causing widespread destruction. Uttarkashi Police confirmed that relief and rescue operations are underway, with several people missing and efforts ongoing to locate and assist survivors.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 5, 2025 17:15:41 IST

A disastrous cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga catchment area, near Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, triggered devastating flash floods and landslides, wiping away homes, hotels, and infrastructure.

District authorities confirmed at least four fatalities, with over 50 individuals currently missing as rescue teams intensified operations. Entire sections of the village were submerged or destroyed within minutes. Around 20- 25 hotels and homestays catering to Gangotri pilgrims were swept away.

Emergency Response And Rescue Efforts

Responding immediately, the Indian Army’s Ibex Brigade, NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP were deployed. Nearly 15- 20 residents have been evacuated and are receiving medical care at the Army facility in Harshil. Specialized teams with sniffer dogs and heavy machinery are conducting ongoing search operations for those possibly buried under debris.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami described the incident as deeply distressing and assured coordinated relief on a war footing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also engaged with state officials and directed swift deployment of rescue teams. Authorities urged locals to avoid riverbanks and dangerous areas amid the disruption.

The region, known for its fragile alpine terrain, is highly susceptible to climatic extremes during monsoon. The cloudburst is believed to have caused a sudden surge in water flow through the Kheer Gad stream, overwhelming terrain and triggering landslides. A red alert has been issued by the IMD for predicted heavy rainfall through August 10.

Local Impact

Dharali, a key stopover on the Gangotri pilgrimage route, remains largely cut off from road access. Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror, muddy torrents, collapsing homes, and frantic pleas for help. The sudden deluge demolished local markets and tourism infrastructure, sparking widespread displacement.

This tragedy highlights the vulnerability of Himalayan settlements to high-intensity monsoon events. With rescue efforts underway and weather threats persisting, authorities face urgent challenges in relief delivery, safety warnings, and restoring connectivity in this high-altitude terrain.

ALSO READ: Uttarkashi Cloudburst : 4 Killed In Flast Flood, Several Buildings Swept Away

Tags: CasualityRescue OperationUttarkashi

