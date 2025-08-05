LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttarkashi Cloudburst : 4 Killed In Flast Flood, Several Buildings Swept Away

Uttarkashi Cloudburst : 4 Killed In Flast Flood, Several Buildings Swept Away

A massive cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village triggered deadly flash floods, killing four and sweeping away over 20 buildings near the Khir Ganga stream. Rescue teams from SDRF, Army, and local authorities continue operations as several people remain missing and feared trapped under debris.

Uttarkashi Fash Flood
Uttarkashi Fash Flood

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 5, 2025 16:04:41 IST

A sudden cloudburst caused flash floods in Dharali village near Harshil in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, killing at least four people. Several others are still missing. The disaster swept away dozens of buildings, including hotels and homestays. Continuous heavy rainfall triggered the cloudburst in the hilly terrain, causing a sharp rise in the water level of the Khir Ganga stream.

The flash flood carried debris and mud, destroying properties along the Dharali–Khir Ganga stretch. Rescue teams rushed to the site to begin relief efforts as panic spread across the region.

Cloudburst in Dharali Triggers Widespread Destruction

Heavy rain caused the cloudburst in the Harsil area of Uttarkashi, specifically in Dharali village. The rising water level of Khir Ganga brought along heavy debris, which caused major destruction in nearby areas. Flash floods swept through roads and buildings, cutting off access and communication in some places. The Uttarkashi police issued a warning urging people to stay away from riverbanks. “Ensure that you, children, and livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river,” said the police on X. The authorities launched an emergency operation to assess the damage and rescue stranded people.

Rescue Teams Continue Search for Missing Victims

Personnel from the SDRF, the Army, and the Revenue Department reached the site quickly and started rescue work. Officials said they feared many people were missing and might be trapped under the debris. They used specialized equipment to search through the mud and broken structures.

The force of the floodwaters damaged many homes, shops, and roads. Locals and emergency workers joined hands in the rescue mission. With water levels still high, officials asked people to remain alert and avoid visiting the affected area. The district administration has also set up shelters for displaced families.

20 Hotels Washed Away in Flash Flood Near Gangotri Route

The floodwaters hit Khir Ganga riverbanks near Dharali, a popular stop for tourists heading to Gangotri Dham. Reports from the ground confirmed that 20 to 25 hotels and homestays were completely washed away. Authorities said that 10 to 12 labourers were working in the area and may be trapped under the debris. Locals believe that the cloudburst occurred upstream in the catchment area, sending a sudden surge downstream. The flood has caused fear among residents and tourists, forcing many to evacuate. Emergency services remain active in the region to prevent further loss of life.

Tags: cloudburstDharali FloodUttarkashi Flood

Uttarkashi Cloudburst : 4 Killed In Flast Flood, Several Buildings Swept Away

