Satyamev Jayate! Rahul Gandhi On BJP- Cong Clash In Patna

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condemned the violence that erupted outside the Congress headquarters in Patna, Bihar, following a BJP protest. The clash broke out after a controversy during the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga, where remarks were allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Gandhi, in a strong social media post, said: “Lies and violence can never stand against truth and non-violence. No matter how much you attack and vandalize, we will continue to protect the truth and the Constitution. Truth alone triumphs.” His statement underlined his commitment to truth, non-violence, and the Constitution.

BJP Protest Turns Violent in Patna

The controversy began at a Youth Congress outreach program in Darbhanga, where a speaker allegedly insulted PM Modi and his late mother. Though organiser Mohammad Naushad apologised and clarified he was not present, BJP workers accused Congress of spreading hate. On Friday, large groups of BJP workers staged a protest outside the Congress office in Patna.

Eyewitnesses and viral videos showed clashes between both parties, including stone pelting, flag tearing, and property vandalism. The violence escalated quickly, leaving the Congress office damaged. Police forces rushed to the spot to control the situation as chaos spread.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: BJP and Congress workers clash as the former staged a protest against the latter in front of the Congress office. pic.twitter.com/GDUxM0JgyB — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

Darbhanga Police Arrest Accused Speaker

BJP leader Nitin Nabin told ANI that the party would give a “befitting reply” for the insult directed at PM Modi’s family. “We will take revenge for this,” he declared, blaming Congress for lowering political standards. Following BJP’s complaint, Darbhanga Police registered an FIR and arrested Rafeeq alias Raja, who allegedly made the abusive remarks during the event. Police confirmed his arrest on social media and announced that legal proceedings were underway. The arrest came hours after BJP leaders demanded accountability from Congress, calling the incident a clear case of political provocation.

BJP and JD(U) Leaders Slam Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda condemned Congress, holding Rahul Gandhi responsible for the episode. Shah said the party must apologise, not just to the BJP, but also to its ally RJD in Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also joined the criticism. He said: “The use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming.” The statements further fueled the political row between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

Congress leaders accused the BJP of orchestrating violence to silence opposition voices. Party worker Dr. Ashutosh alleged that the protests happened with the government’s approval, criticising Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for inaction. “The BJP cannot tolerate any campaign that empowers voters or questions their policies. This violence is part of their strategy to derail our democratic efforts,” a Congress spokesperson said. The party maintained that the ruling BJP was using intimidation tactics and state machinery to crush dissent. The clash has now intensified the political battle ahead of crucial electoral campaigns in Bihar.

