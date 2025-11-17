LIVE TV
Home > India > Saudi Bus Horror: 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Feared Dead in Mecca-Medina Crash As Bus Slams Into Tanker

Saudi Bus Horror: 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Feared Dead in Mecca-Medina Crash As Bus Slams Into Tanker

A tragic road accident between Mecca and Madinah has left at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims feared dead after their bus collided with a diesel tanker. Most passengers, pilgrims from Hyderabad, including women and children, were reportedly asleep when the crash occurred around 1.30 am IST. Authorities are still verifying the exact toll, while the lone known survivor is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad feared dead after Mecca–Madinah bus crash; one survivor hospitalised. Photo: X/@PavanJourno
At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad feared dead after Mecca–Madinah bus crash; one survivor hospitalised. Photo: X/@PavanJourno

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 17, 2025 10:03:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saudi Bus Horror: 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Feared Dead in Mecca-Medina Crash As Bus Slams Into Tanker

At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after a passenger bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1.30 am IST at a location identified as Mufrihat, according to reports.

According to reports, 43 passengers were on board the bus, and only one person is believed to have survived. The lone survivor has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Officials are still working to verify the exact number of fatalities and the condition of any additional survivors.

Indian Umrah Pilgrims Accident: Victims From Hyderabad, Passengers Asleep During Crash

Reports said the group consisted of pilgrims from Hyderabad, including women and children. Early information indicates that among the passengers were around 20 women and 11 children. The devotees had completed their Umrah rituals in Mecca and were en route to Madinah when the tragedy struck.

Also Read: Big Worry For India, Donald Trump Backs 500% Tariff Bill Targeting Countries Buying Oil From Russia – What To Know

Many passengers were reportedly asleep at the time of the collision, leaving them with little chance to react before the impact. Emergency teams are currently carrying out recovery operations at the site.

Cause of Indian Umrah Pilgrims’ Accident Yet to Be Determined

While local sources have reported 42 fatalities, authorities are still confirming the exact toll. There is no official statement yet on what caused the crash. However, both the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the concerned travel agency have confirmed the incident, MediaOne TV reported.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has voiced deep concern over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims.

The incident occurred during the group’s journey from Mecca to Medina, with reports indicating that several passengers were from Hyderabad.

Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP to gather complete information, including the number of Telangana residents affected. He advised them to coordinate with officials from the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy, and to initiate necessary relief measures without delay.

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Bangladesh Boiling With Violence, Crude Bomb Explosions Shake Dhaka, ‘Shoot-At-Sight’ Orders Issued

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 10:01 AM IST
Saudi Bus Horror: 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Feared Dead in Mecca-Medina Crash As Bus Slams Into Tanker

