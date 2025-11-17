Saudi Bus Tragedy: Who Is the Lone Survivor From Hyderabad Who Escaped The Madinah Accident That Killed 42 Pilgrims?

A major bus accident near Medina killed 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims on Monday, and one person survived the crash. Officials identified the survivor as 24-year-old Mohd Abdul Shoiab, a resident of Hyderabad.

According to the sources, he was sitting near the driver when the bus travelling from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker.

Shoiab has been admitted to a hospital, but his condition remains unknown. Authorities believe around 46 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash, which took place at around 1:30 am (IST). The Indian mission in Jeddah has set up a control room to coordinate assistance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently visiting Russia, described the accident as shocking and directed officials to extend full support. He said the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are assisting Indian nationals and the families of the victims.

In a social media post, he offered condolences to the families of those who died and wished a speedy recovery for the injured survivors. The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia is also collecting detailed information and working closely with Saudi authorities to ensure timely updates and support for those affected.

Telangana Government Seeks Detailed Information

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also reacted to the incident and sought a full report. His office said he asked the chief secretary and the director general of police to gather complete details, as early information indicated that several Hyderabad residents were among the pilgrims.

Reddy instructed officials to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy and begin immediate relief measures. His office stated that Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao spoke with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives to ensure proper coordination and support.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24×7 control room to assist families. The helpline numbers are: 8002440003 (toll free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301 (WhatsApp).

