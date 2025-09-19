SC issues notice to Delhi govt on contempt plea over non-implementation of judicial pay panel benefits
SC issues notice to Delhi govt on contempt plea over non-implementation of judicial pay panel benefits

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 14:27:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued notices in a contempt petition filed by the Judicial Service Association of Delhi over the government’s alleged failure to implement directions granting soft loan facilities to judicial officers.

The contempt petition, argued by senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, pointed out that despite a judgment dated January 4, 2024, and subsequent compliance orders, the Delhi Government has not acted on the Second National Judicial Pay Commission’s recommendation to extend soft loans of up to Rs 10 lakh at nominal interest for purchasing vehicles.

Appearing as amicus curiae, advocate K Parameshwar also supported the plea, stressing that the continued non-implementation amounts to wilful disobedience of the court’s binding directions.

After hearing the parties, the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar, issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary seeking their response. The matter has been listed for October 6, 2025.

The Judicial Service Association of Delhi, representing officers of the Delhi Judicial Services and Higher Judicial Services, argued that the government has failed to comply with Para 33(g) of the January 2024 judgment, which directed that “soft loan facilities to the extent of Rs 10 lakh at nominal interest for the purchase of a car shall be extended to judicial officers.”

A subsequent order dated July 11, 2024, reiterated this directive.

The plea highlighted that the State’s review petition against the January 2024 judgment was dismissed and that the Additional Solicitor General had assured compliance within four weeks. Yet, the Delhi government has neither allocated a budget nor framed a scheme to implement the benefit, the petitioners submitted.

The Association described this inaction as a “clear contempt” of the Supreme Court’s judgment and orders. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

SC issues notice to Delhi govt on contempt plea over non-implementation of judicial pay panel benefits

