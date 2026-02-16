SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing

SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain pleas seeking an SIT probe or FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged “Miya” remark. The apex court directed petitioners to approach the jurisdictional High Court for expeditious hearing.

SC refuses SIT probe/FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over “Miya” remark. Photo: ANI.
SC refuses SIT probe/FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over “Miya” remark. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 16, 2026 14:49:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain various petitions seeking action by way of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged discriminatory remarks, particularly the “Miya” remark in reference to a community and other material alleged to have been ‘hate speech’ posted on social media.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has asked the jurisdictional High Court to afford an expeditious hearing to the petitioners. The Court asked the petitioners not to undermine the powers of the High Courts and that the petitioners may approach the apex court once they are unsatisfied with the relief granted to them by the High Courts in their petition.

“Various directions against officials are sought… In our considered view, all these issues need to be effectively adjudicated by the jurisdictional High Court. Consequently, without expressing any opinion, the petitioner are at liberty to approach the jurisdictional High Court. Since the pertinent authorities have urged the court that the matter requires urgent attention, we request the Chief Justice of the jurisdictional High Court to afford expeditious hearing,” the Court noted.

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, an organisation of Indian Muslims and Muslim scholars, filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the recent remarks made by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, where the BJP leader allegedly used the term ‘Miya’ to describe Muslims.

The plea moved by Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani states that the term ‘Miya’ is a derogatory reference to Muslims, and when such a reference is made by a person occupying a high-constitutional office, it cannot be dismissed as political rhetoric or free speech.

“Instead, they amount to a deliberate attempt to spread hatred, create hostility, and stigmatise an entire community”, a press release by the organisation reads.

The plea requests the Supreme Court to lay down regulatory guidelines for constitutional functionaries to ensure no one is allowed to take shelter behind their position to promote communal hatred, incite public animosity or vilify any group.

The petition specifically refers to a speech delivered by the Assam Chief Minister on January 27, 2026, in which he allegedly stated that four to five lakh “Miya” voters would be removed from the electoral rolls and declared that he and his party were “directly against the Miya community.” The petition notes that the term “Miya” is commonly used in Assam as a derogatory reference to Muslims.

Jamiat has further submitted that statements of this nature directly violate constitutional values of equality, fraternity, secularism, and human dignity. Thus, there is no merit in seeking protection of such remarks under the right to freedom of speech, it has added. It has also expressed concern that such speeches (against the Muslim community) have continued despite repeated suo motu directions issued by the Supreme Court to curb hate speech.

Thus, the plea seeks that guidelines should be formed to ensure that nobody is above the constitutional norms.
“Considering the recent speech delivered on January 27, 2026 in Assam by a person a constitutional position (as stated above), this Hon’ble Court must consider some regulatory guidelines to keep a check on persons holding constitutional positions, delivering speeches which are communal in nature targeting/vilifying/ demonizing communities by giving speech which in a given context of the speaker “primarily carries no other meaning other than hatred, hostility and ill will. This collective to ensure that nobody is above the constitutional norms shall ensure the basics of Rule of law”, the plea reads.

The case was filed through Advocate Farrukh Rasheed, and written submissions in the plea have been drawn by Senior Advocate MR Shamshad.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Greater Noida Horror: 3-Year-Old Toddler Drowns In Open Pit In Greater Noida Days After Yuvraj Mehta Accident

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarmahome-hero-pos-8Jamiat Ulama-I-Hindmuslimssupreme court

RELATED News

Maternity Shoot Turns Fatal In Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Kid Slips Into Pool, Dies In Tragic Accident While 8-Month Pregnant Mother Was Busy Shooting

Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

Who is Bhupen Borah? Why Former Assam Congress Chief Resigned Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Elections

Greater Noida Horror: 3-Year-Old Toddler Drowns In Open Pit In Greater Noida Days After Yuvraj Mehta Accident

Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire: Seven Workers Burned Alive In Massive Blaze In Rajasthan – What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Replaces Injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia Squad — Check Updated AUS Team

RBI’s Bold Move: Banks Empowered To Fund M&A, REITs, And Boost Stock Market Liquidity

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

Cricket Superstar David Warner becomes Brand Ambassador of Parimatch

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

India’s Wholesale Prices Rise 1.81% In January 2026: Goods And Commodities Cost More, Fuel And Power Stay Cheaper

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal In Finalissima 2026 — Tactical Battle That Could Decide Argentina vs Spain Clash

UP Scholarship 2025–26: Know the Last Date For Submitting Updated Form And Key Details Here

What 800 Million People See in Virtue-Based AI (That Silicon Valley Missed)

SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing
SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing
SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing
SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing

QUICK LINKS