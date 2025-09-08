SC to ECI on SIR: Include Aadhaar as 12th document for Voter Identification; Not Proof of Citizenship

The Supreme Court on Monday has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to include the Aadhaar card as the 12th enumerated document for establishing identity during the revision of electoral rolls. However, the Court emphasized that Aadhaar will not be accepted as proof of citizenship.

The ECI said in the top court that Aadhaar will only be used as a document to verify the identity of individuals, and not to prove citizenship status. This came after opposition parties raised concerns in the last three hearings, pointing out that the ECI’s earlier undertaking, which accepted Aadhaar only for identity proof but did not include it as an enumerated document, created confusion and loopholes.

The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi instructed the ECI to issue clear guidelines to its officials on the use of Aadhaar. It emphasized that the genuineness of the Aadhaar card must be verified, and any forged or invalid documents should not be accepted for inclusion or exclusion from the voter list.

Senior advocates including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and others appeared for the petitioners before the bench. Kapil Sibal said that Aadhaar should be accepted for identity proof to ensure eligible citizens can vote, while also clarifying that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship.

The Court acknowledged concerns about forged documents but reiterated that only genuine citizens have the right to vote.

According to the Election Commission’s notification dated June 24, 2025, the existing list of 11 documents accepted as valid proof for voter inclusion. These include passport, birth certificate, educational certificates, caste certificates, permanent residence certificates among others.

The bench earlier urged political parties to help people excluded from the draft electoral roll during the SIR process.

The Apex Court to hear matter next on Monday.