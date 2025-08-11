School Assembly News Headlines August 12, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

The morning assemblies form an integral aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories when they look back at their school life. These assemblies are an important part of any school and can also turn into a knowledge sharing session only if the students take initiative to share news updates from the different spheres of society.

The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs at a very young age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are preparing for the competitive examinations.

School Assembly Headlines, August 12: International

Australia Adopts Resolution to Recognise State of Palestine Torrential Rains Lash Southern Japan, Causing Floods, Landslides and Travel Chaos Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia Australia’s $6.5 Billion Warship Deal with Japan: What It Means for the Pacific Balance

School Assembly Headlines, August 12: National

Lok Sabha Passes National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 To Rectify Issues Flagged By WADA In 2022 Act Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Election Commission Notices, Alleges Poll Body Is Distracting From Main Issue ‘Glad To Speak With President Zelenskyy: PM Narendra Modi’s X Remark On Ukraine’s President What Is Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025? Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Oppositions Ruckus

School Assembly Headlines, August 12: Business

Malabar Co-Op Tech Drives Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision With India’s First Cooperative-Led Supercapacitor Project Tesla Opens Second Experience Centre, Charging Station In Delhi, Know Where The First One Is? Five Years, Five FTAs: How India’s Global Trade Is Taking Off The Trump’s Tariff Shockwave: Who’s Paying The Price As Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025

School Assembly Headlines, August 12: Sports

How Long Has It Been Since Virat Kohli Played A Non-ODI List A Match? Salman Khan Was Once Offered The Opportunity To Own An IPL Team, Here’s Why The Bollywood Superstar Said NO BCCI’s Plan To Get Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy May Not Work Out, Here’s Why CSK vs RR Trade: R Ashwin’s Witty Remark About Sanju Samson Sparks Speculation

