School Assembly News Headlines July 31, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists And Other News Updates

An Indian national Charanjeet Singh has been sentenced to 13 weeks in jail for using forged documents by a Singapore court.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 30, 2025 21:39:06 IST

When everyone looks back at their school life, the morning assemblies form an important part of their golden memories. These assemblies are an integral aspect of any school and can also turn into a knowledge sharing session if the students take initiative to share news updates from the different sectors of society. The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs at a very young and impressionable age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum and always come handy when someone is preparing for the government exams. 

School Assembly Headlines, July 31: International 

1.    Job Fraud: Indian National Charanjeet Singh Sentenced To 13 Weeks In Jail For Using Forged Documents 
2.    Seven Killed And 13 Wounded In Guatemala Funeral Attack
3.    Germany: Protests Erupt After The Zoo Feeds Balloons To Predators
4.    8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Russia, Strongest Globally Since March 2011 

School Assembly Headlines, July 31: National 

1.    ‘Why Insist On Hearing From Him?’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Says Amidst Demands To Call The Prime Minister In Rajya Sabha
2.    Operation ShivShakti: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists, Thwarts Infiltration Attempt
3.    Assamese Film Actress Nandini Kashyap Arrested In Hit And Run Case 
4.    Eminent Indian Economist And Author Meghnad Desai Dies At 85

School Assembly Headlines, July 31: Business 

1.    India US Trade Deal: 25% Tariff Imposed On India By Donald Trump
2.    Indian Rupee Registers Fourt Month Low, Slumps 52 Paise
3.    Nayara Energy’s Petition Disposed By The Delhi High Court
4.    JP Morgan To Take Over Apple Credit Card Deal From Goldman Sachs: Report 

School Assembly Headlines, July 31: Sports 

1.    AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India To Face Japan, Vietnam, Taipei In Group C
2.    Australia Registers 5-0 Clean Sweep Against West Indies In T20 Series 
3.    England vs India: Gautam Gambhir Was Asked By Curator To Stay 2.5 Metres Away From Pitch
4.    England vs India: Ben Stokes Out Of The Fifth Test Against India

