School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 30): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 30): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School life leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects, including the academics, sports and the morning assemblies.

Published: July 29, 2025 21:19:00 IST
Published: July 29, 2025 21:19:00 IST

School life leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects, including the academics, sports and the morning assemblies. These assemblies commenced to increase a sense of belongingness amongst the students and to help them get over the stage fear. They can share interesting content with their fellow mates in the assemblies that would help them overcome stage nervousness.

The content can range from speeches, extempore and the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and sports sectors of society.

School Assembly Headlines, July 30: International

  1. UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran
  2. Gaza Crisis: Over 60,000 Palestinians Killed Amid Worsening Starvation and Malnutrition
  3. Heatwave and Storms in United States: 170 Million Americans Brace for Extreme Weather
  4. Polio Surge: WHO Flags Inaction Amid Rise in Cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan

School Assembly Headlines, July 30: National

  1. Nishikant Dubey Slams Opposition Over Languages, Sheds Light On History In Lok Sabha During Op Sindoor Debate
  2. Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi To Tell Donald Trump A Liar Over Ceasefire Claims During Op Sindoor Debate
  3. Did PM, HM, Defence Min Took Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack; This Govt Only Busy In Taking Credits: Priyanka Gandhi
  4. What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

School Assembly Headlines, July 30: Business

  1. LG Electronics Eyes AI Chip Boom with HBM Equipment Move: Is A Semiconductor Comeback On The Horizon?
  2. US delegation To Visit India On August 25 For Further Talks On Trade Deal, Details Here
  3. Samsung Landed Major Tesla AI6 Chip Contract, Boosting Foundry Business Prospects Amid Losses
  4. TCS Layoff: Cutting 12,000 Jobs Amid Growth Pressure Could Be A Long-Term Risk, Warns Jefferies

School Assembly Headlines, July 30: Sports

  1. India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match
  2. KKR And Chandrakant Pandit Go Separate Ways After 4 Years, Franchise Thanks Him For 2024 Win
  3. ‘It’s a Pitch, Not an Antique’: India Batting Coach Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Lost His Cool At The Oval Pitch Curator
  4. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update

School Assembly Headlines, July 30: Entertainment

  1. Aamir Khan Hates OTT? Bollywood Superstar Explains Why Is He Releasing Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube
  2. Sydney Sweeney’s New Denim Ad Gets Accused Of Promoting Nazi Propaganda- What Went Wrong?
  3. Christopher Nolan Asked To Halt Filming Of The Odyssey In Morocco-Occupied Western Sahara, Here’s Why!
  4. Justin Bieber Drops a Beat That Could Save Lives – Here’s Why His New Viral Song Is More Than Just a Chart-Topper

Thought Of The Day: 

“Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.” Nelson Mandela

