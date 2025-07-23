School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 24): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School life leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects including the academics, sports and the morning assemblies. These assemblies commenced to increase a sense of belongingness amongst the students and to help them get over the stage fear. They can share interesting content with their fellow mates in the assemblies that would help them overcome stage nervousness.

The content can range from speeches, extempore and the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and the sports sectors of society.

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: International

Trade War Brewing? Canada Says Business Ties With US Only On Equal Terms India to Resume Issuing Tourist Visa For China After Five Years Of Galwan Clash Protests in Ukraine as President Zelenskyy Signs Law Threatening Anti-Corruption Agencies European Union Warns Of Action Against Israel Amid Surge In Gaza Deaths

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: National

EC Says It Has Initiated Process To Elect New VP Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha ‘Cash-At-Home’ Twist: CJI Steps Aside From Justice Varma’s Plea, Bench To Be Formed Monsoon Session: Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: Business

Infosys Attrition Rate Rises To 14.4% In Q1 FY26, Headcount Up To 3.24 Lakh, What’s Next? Income Tax Bill 2025: Baijayant Jay Panda Unveils Simpler Tax Law With Half The Words GOOD NEWS! UPI Goes Global, PayPal World Makes International Payments A Smooth Breeze For Indians GNG Electronics IPO On Day 1 Sees 6.12x Subscription: Is It Worth Your Attention?

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: Sports

Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener

School Assembly Headlines, July 24: Entertainment

‘Cruel System’ Dashes Dreams: Shahid Kapoor’s Shivaji Biopic Halted, Director Amit Rai Speaks Out ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Crushes ‘Saiyaara’ And Rules The Indian Box Office! Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s $100 Million Netflix Deal Has Been Scrapped

Thought Of The Day:

Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world; but to change ourselves. – Mahatama Gandhi

Day In Importance: July 24 is observed as International Self Care Day, Tell An Old Joke Day, National Cousins Day, National Drive-Thru Day and National Tequila Day.