School Holidays December 2025: Complete Dates and Schedule for Students Across India

Check the complete schedule of school holidays in December 2025 across India. Get dates for all states, boards, and important breaks for students.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 11:49:46 IST

The school holidays for Christmas, Winter Breaks because of cold weather and Festivals vary throughout India – mainly all states except the North. Northern Indian states (Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir) will have longer holidays, while remaining states will have only a school gazetted holiday. The dates for each state are different and should be verified at schools’ notice boards.

National Holidays

Christmas Eve (24th December) and Christmas Day (25th December) is a national school holiday. Many regions also have their Winter Break at this time, so families tend to spend more time together. Holidays can be extended right up to New Year’s Eve (31st December).

State-Wise Holiday Table

State/Region

Holiday/Break Dates

Applies To

Notes/Reopening ​

All India (National)

December 24-25, 2025

All schools

Christmas Eve & Day; gazetted holidays.

Uttar Pradesh

December 20-31, 2025

All schools

12-day winter break; reopen January 1, 2026.

PM Shri Schools

December 23, 2025 – January 1, 2026

All schools

10-day winter vacation.

Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Pre-primary

November 26, 2025 – February 28, 2026

Balvatika

Due to sub-freezing temperatures.

Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Classes 1-8

December 1, 2025 – February 28, 2026

Primary & Middle

Reopen March 1, 2026.

Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Classes 9-12

December 11, 2025 – February 22, 2026

Higher Secondary

Reopen February 23, 2026.

Haryana

January 1-15, 2026

All schools

Winter break starts late December in some areas; reopen January 16.

Madhya Pradesh

From December 23, 2025

Many schools

Winter/Christmas vacation till December 31.

Bihar (Anticipated)

December 25-31, 2025 (possible extension)

Classes 1-5

Due to extreme cold; check updates.

Delhi

December 25, 2025

All schools

Christmas only; winter vacation late December.

Punjab/Uttarakhand/Chandigarh

Early January 2026 (expected)

All schools

Cold weather break similar to neighbors.

Regional Differences

In southern states like Karnataka, there may be fewer holidays as Christmas is the only holiday observed. In the northern states of India, extended breaks may occur because of fog and/or cold temperatures. CBSE/ICSE schools generally follow the state boards, plus national holiday schedule, so check with your local educational authority for confirmation.

Disclaimer: The school holiday dates mentioned are based on official announcements from various boards and state education departments. Dates may vary by school. Students and parents are advised to verify with their respective schools before planning.

