School Holidays December 2025: Complete Dates and Schedule for Students Across India

The school holidays for Christmas, Winter Breaks because of cold weather and Festivals vary throughout India – mainly all states except the North. Northern Indian states (Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir) will have longer holidays, while remaining states will have only a school gazetted holiday. The dates for each state are different and should be verified at schools’ notice boards.

National Holidays

Christmas Eve (24th December) and Christmas Day (25th December) is a national school holiday. Many regions also have their Winter Break at this time, so families tend to spend more time together. Holidays can be extended right up to New Year’s Eve (31st December).

State-Wise Holiday Table

State/Region Holiday/Break Dates Applies To Notes/Reopening ​ All India (National) December 24-25, 2025 All schools Christmas Eve & Day; gazetted holidays. Uttar Pradesh December 20-31, 2025 All schools 12-day winter break; reopen January 1, 2026. PM Shri Schools December 23, 2025 – January 1, 2026 All schools 10-day winter vacation. Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Pre-primary November 26, 2025 – February 28, 2026 Balvatika Due to sub-freezing temperatures. Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Classes 1-8 December 1, 2025 – February 28, 2026 Primary & Middle Reopen March 1, 2026. Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Classes 9-12 December 11, 2025 – February 22, 2026 Higher Secondary Reopen February 23, 2026. Haryana January 1-15, 2026 All schools Winter break starts late December in some areas; reopen January 16. Madhya Pradesh From December 23, 2025 Many schools Winter/Christmas vacation till December 31. Bihar (Anticipated) December 25-31, 2025 (possible extension) Classes 1-5 Due to extreme cold; check updates. Delhi December 25, 2025 All schools Christmas only; winter vacation late December. Punjab/Uttarakhand/Chandigarh Early January 2026 (expected) All schools Cold weather break similar to neighbors.

Regional Differences

In southern states like Karnataka, there may be fewer holidays as Christmas is the only holiday observed. In the northern states of India, extended breaks may occur because of fog and/or cold temperatures. CBSE/ICSE schools generally follow the state boards, plus national holiday schedule, so check with your local educational authority for confirmation.

Disclaimer: The school holiday dates mentioned are based on official announcements from various boards and state education departments. Dates may vary by school. Students and parents are advised to verify with their respective schools before planning.

