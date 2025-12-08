School Holidays December 2025: Complete Dates and Schedule for Students Across India

The school holidays for Christmas, Winter Breaks because of cold weather and Festivals vary throughout India – mainly all states except the North. Northern Indian states (Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir) will have longer holidays, while remaining states will have only a school gazetted holiday. The dates for each state are different and should be verified at schools’ notice boards.
National Holidays
Christmas Eve (24th December) and Christmas Day (25th December) is a national school holiday. Many regions also have their Winter Break at this time, so families tend to spend more time together. Holidays can be extended right up to New Year’s Eve (31st December).
State-Wise Holiday Table
|
State/Region
|
Holiday/Break Dates
|
Applies To
|
Notes/Reopening
|
All India (National)
|
December 24-25, 2025
|
All schools
|
Christmas Eve & Day; gazetted holidays.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
December 20-31, 2025
|
All schools
|
12-day winter break; reopen January 1, 2026.
|
PM Shri Schools
|
December 23, 2025 – January 1, 2026
|
All schools
|
10-day winter vacation.
|
Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Pre-primary
|
November 26, 2025 – February 28, 2026
|
Balvatika
|
Due to sub-freezing temperatures.
|
Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Classes 1-8
|
December 1, 2025 – February 28, 2026
|
Primary & Middle
|
Reopen March 1, 2026.
|
Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) – Classes 9-12
|
December 11, 2025 – February 22, 2026
|
Higher Secondary
|
Reopen February 23, 2026.
|
Haryana
|
January 1-15, 2026
|
All schools
|
Winter break starts late December in some areas; reopen January 16.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
From December 23, 2025
|
Many schools
|
Winter/Christmas vacation till December 31.
|
Bihar (Anticipated)
|
December 25-31, 2025 (possible extension)
|
Classes 1-5
|
Due to extreme cold; check updates.
|
Delhi
|
December 25, 2025
|
All schools
|
Christmas only; winter vacation late December.
|
Punjab/Uttarakhand/Chandigarh
|
Early January 2026 (expected)
|
All schools
|
Cold weather break similar to neighbors.
Regional Differences
In southern states like Karnataka, there may be fewer holidays as Christmas is the only holiday observed. In the northern states of India, extended breaks may occur because of fog and/or cold temperatures. CBSE/ICSE schools generally follow the state boards, plus national holiday schedule, so check with your local educational authority for confirmation.
Disclaimer: The school holiday dates mentioned are based on official announcements from various boards and state education departments. Dates may vary by school. Students and parents are advised to verify with their respective schools before planning.
