Seva Saptah: How Bharat Is Celebrating PM Modi’s 75th Birthday?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on September 17, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) preparing large-scale celebrations across India. The party announced service campaigns, cultural events, and major project launches for the occasion. BJP leaders described the day as a time to serve people and not for personal festivities.

As part of the plan, public programmes will include blood donation camps, seminars, marathons, exhibitions, and film screenings on Modi’s life. Leaders said these events will highlight Modi’s image as the “Pradhan Sevak” and ensure the celebrations reach people across every state.

Sewa Diwas to Sewa Pakhwada Campaign

The BJP observes September 17 as Sewa Diwas or “Day of Service.” This year, the party expanded the celebrations into Sewa Pakhwada, a 15-day campaign from September 17 to October 2.

The schedule coincides with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The campaign will include blood donation camps, free health check-ups, cleanliness drives, and awareness programmes on environmental protection. The Ministry of Culture will also hold a national-level painting competition on themes such as Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Digital India to connect youth with the vision of development.

Blood Donation and Cleanliness Drives Across Districts

The first phase on September 17 will witness blood donation camps across 1,000 districts. From September 18 to October 2, BJP workers will hold further camps at the Mandal level, along with massive cleanliness drives.

These activities will take place at schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, temples, riversides, and historical sites. The goal is to spread awareness of hygiene and healthy living while encouraging public service. Party leaders said the drives aim to involve citizens in acts of service to reflect Modi’s leadership message. Every event has been planned to engage people directly at the grassroots level.

Youth Wing Launches Namo Yuva Run in 75 Cities

The BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, will organise the Namo Yuva Run in 75 cities across India. Each run is expected to see participation from over 10,000 young people. Ahead of these events, the party held district-level workshops between September 6 and 10 and Mandal-level workshops from September 11 to 13.

The youth-focused campaign aims to promote health, unity, and awareness about service to the nation. Alongside this, cultural festivals, drawing competitions, and sports activities will also be held. Leaders said these youth programmes will ensure wide participation from students and young professionals in the celebrations.

Special Events and Plantation Drive Across States

The BJP has planned several unique events across the country to mark Modi’s birthday. A large drone show will take place in Pune. In Odisha, the party will carry out a sapling plantation drive by planting 75 lakh trees.

Alongside these, a Modi Vikas Marathon will be organised in different states. The programmes also include drawing contests and sports festivals to involve communities at every level.

Leaders said the activities highlight both environmental awareness and youth engagement. These events form part of the larger plan to link the celebrations with service, sustainability, and public involvement nationwide.

Leadership Role in Organising Sewa Pakhwada

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been appointed convener of the 15-day-long Sewa Pakhwada. He held workshops with party leaders to prepare for the campaign. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Bansal also announced that the party will launch the Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat campaign on September 25, Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti. This campaign will continue until December 25, adding more events and outreach. Party leaders stressed that the efforts are meant to reflect Modi’s vision of self-reliance and growth. Every programme under Bansal’s leadership is designed to expand participation and strengthen the message of service to citizens.

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 15 new projects on September 17. These include new hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandir, and 150 dialysis centres. The event will take place at Thyagraj Stadium. Officials also confirmed that the Delhi government will announce several infrastructure projects under Sewa Pakhwada. These projects include multi-level car parks at GK and Punjabi Bagh, the Nand Nagari flyover, and the long-awaited foot overbridge for Rajputana Rifles. Leaders said these launches will directly benefit citizens and reflect the development agenda. The initiatives aim to link Modi’s birthday with meaningful infrastructure growth in the capital.

PM Modi’s Birthday Tradition of Public Service

Narendra Modi, born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in Mehsana, Gujarat, has served as Prime Minister since 2014 after three terms as Gujarat Chief Minister. Unlike personal festivities, Modi has always marked his birthday by dedicating time to the people.

On earlier birthdays, he launched schemes and service activities instead of celebrating privately. Reports suggest that this year, Modi will inaugurate a mega textile park in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, and may visit Bihar’s Pitru Paksha Mela in Gaya, though this is not officially confirmed. Leaders said these activities reflect Modi’s consistent focus on public service on his birthdays.