Shimla: Three Students Reported Missing From A Boarding School

In a big update from Shimla on August 10, 2025, Sunday, the police have said that three class 6 students of a prestigious boys’ boarding school have gone missing according to PTI. According to the police, they have registered a case in the matter and are investigating all angles. The report further mentions that students are given days out on weekends. The boys left the school at 12.09 pm on August 09, 2025, Saturday. They did not return by 5 pm. This prompted the school authorities to immediately inform police and the principal registered a complaint.

What are the names of the students who have gone missing?

According to the Times of India, the missing students have been identified as Vedansh Bharti from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Angad Lather from Karnal in Haryana and Hitender Singh from Mohali in Punjab. Inspector Manoj Thakur, SHO of New Shimla Police Station told The Times of India, “On the basis of complaint, we have registered the FIR and we are doing drone mapping of the entire area. According to the Inspector Manoj, the last location of the missing students has been traced near to the school. An FIR for kidnapping of minor children under section 137 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered by the New Shimla Police Station.

What do we know about the section 137 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)?

The Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with kidnapping. It specifically pertains to kidnapping from India or from lawful guardianship. According to this section of the BNS, there can be a punishment of imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine. Situations where someone is taken out of India without their consent or taken away from their lawful guardian without permission are addressed under this section.

