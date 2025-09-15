Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja
Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja

Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 15, 2025 05:51:04 IST

Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): The historic 203-year-old Kalibari temple in Shimla on Sunday came alive with colours, flavours, and festivity as the Bengali community celebrated the annual Anondo Mela, a traditional culinary event that marks the onset of Durga Puja.

The mela, considered a cultural prelude to Bengal’s biggest festival, saw families and community members put up food stalls offering an array of traditional Bengali delicacies. The proceeds from the event will support the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja

Established in 1822, the Shimla Kalibari has long been a cultural and spiritual hub for Bengalis, playing a significant socio-cultural role in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the Shimla region, for over two centuries.

Organisers said the event not only keeps alive age-old traditions but also strengthens community bonds far from Bengal. “Anondo Mela is not just about food; it is about togetherness, nostalgia, and devotion as we prepare to welcome Ma Durga,” one of the organisers remarked.

The Kalibari Durga Puja remains one of the oldest and most prominent Puja celebrations in North India, drawing devotees and visitors from across Himachal and beyond.

Apart from this, the renowned Kullu Dussehra of Himachal Pradesh is celebrated for seven days following Vijayadashami. The fest is celebrated with full fervour in the picturesque town. Decked in traditional attire, women performed folk dances while men played the drums.

The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 deities of the valley. On the first day of the Festival, obeisance is paid to the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then it proceeds to the Dhalpur Ground. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anondo-meladurga-pujahimachal pradeshkalibari-temple-in-shimlakullu-dussehra

Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja

Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja

Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja
Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja
Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja
Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja

