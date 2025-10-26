Shocking Visuals Captured On CCTV: Video Shows Two Bikers Buying Alcohol Before Deadly Kurnool Bus Crash

A devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district claimed 20 lives after the vehicle collided with a two-wheeler early on Saturday.

CCTV footage that surfaced hours after the accident revealed that the biker suspected of triggering the blaze was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Police identified the biker as Bucchalu Shiva Shankar, a resident of B Thandrapadu village, who died on the spot. His pillion rider, Yerruswamy, survived with minor injuries and is now in police custody.

CCTV Footage Shows Alcohol Purchase Before Accident

Fresh CCTV footage shows the duo purchasing liquor from a wine shop and consuming it before leaving on the two-wheeler. The video, recorded just hours before the crash, shows them drinking openly before heading towards their destination.

According to the police, the pair left Lakshmipuram village around 2 am, with Shiva Shankar taking Yerruswamy to his native village, Tuggali. They reportedly stopped at a petrol pump near a car showroom along the route.

Earlier visuals from the petrol pump showed Shiva Shankar struggling to balance the bike, suggesting that he was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Biker Lost Control, Bus Caught Fire Within Minutes

A short distance later, Shiva Shankar lost control of the bike, which skidded and hit a road divider. The impact proved fatal for him, while Yerruswamy escaped with minor injuries.

Police stated, Yerruswamy tried to pull his friend off the road and check if he was breathing, only to realise Shiva Shankar was already dead. When he attempted to remove the bike from the road, a private bus carrying 44 passengers rammed into it from behind.

The motorcycle, whose fuel cap was open, got trapped under the bus and was dragged for several meters, sparking a massive fire. After some time, the entire bus was engulfed in flames. Many passengers, asleep at the time, were burnt alive before they could react.

Officials said most victims were charred beyond recognition.

Probe Underway

Panicked, Yerruswamy fled to his village after the tragedy. Police have since traced and detained him for questioning. The Ulindakonda Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.

Furthermore, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of those killed and ₹2 lakh for the injured.

