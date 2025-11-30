Shubham Goswami To Aman Khan: Bhopal Man Alleges Girlfriend’s Family Forcefully Converted Him To Islam, Fed Him Beef And Made Him Offer Prayers After First Changing His Name

Bhopal has been the site of a very disturbing report that has recently surfaced. A young man Shubham Goswami accused his girlfriend’s family of conducting a shocking campaign that involved the forced conversion to their religion and the compulsory feeding of beef to the converted.

The man, who has decided to keep his name and identity secret for his safety, asserts that their love affair was consenting at the first but ruined when her family realized that they were from different faiths. Later FIR being filed. They compelled him to go to the mosque and even made him change his name from Shubham Goswami to Aman Khan in 2023. He was also made to eat beef against his will and offer prayers five times a day as part of the process.

He claims he went through the ordeal of continuous pressure, threats, and emotional violence with very explicit aims of making him give up his present religion and become a member of hers, which included the ultimate demand that he eat beef a demand that not only was a serious violation of his beliefs but also of religious laws about what he could eat.

This development brings to light the increasing strains and conflicts associated with interfaith relationships in the area and at the same time raises concerns about personal religious freedom and autonomy being severely infringed upon.

Coercion Claims and Police Intervention

The local police have been informed by the victim, who has given them a comprehensive account, about the supposed methods of coercion. The victim states that the family at first had the intention to charm him through their good promises but when he did not give in they shifted to threats of hitting him and shaming him in public.

The so-called coercive methods that reportedly included his being cut off from friends and family and persistent abuse were aimed at finally bringing him down. A complaint has been lodged in accordance with the Indian Penal Code’s pertinent sections and the anti-conversion laws of the state.

The police have said that they are going to conduct an investigation which will be thorough such as verifying the man’s claims, collecting proof, and talking to the family members concerned, and at the same time stressing their dedication to a neutral and just investigation into the serious accusations of forced conversion.

Alleged Infringement of Dietary Freedom

The complaint contains an allegation that the man was forced to eat beef which is one of the most delicate parts. He said that to him this act was nothing less than a brutal and intolerable breach of his religious identity, not just a dietary requirement. He uttered that the family took this demand as the final test of his “commitment” to their faith and, thus, a total surrender of his previous beliefs.

This particular assertion leaps the issue over mere relationship discord and sets it squarely within the realm of religious persecution and a most heinous violation of individual rights.

The police investigation’s outcome will play a pivotal role in ascertaining the truth behind these grave accusations and also in making sure that the constitutional rights concerning religious and dietary freedom are maintained in this difficult and delicate situation.

