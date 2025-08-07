LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Shuruaat Mein Ghar Se Bahar Nikalna Mushkil Tha': Lakhpati Didi Beneficiary Lalita Sharma In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Lakhpati Didi Scheme: August 07, 2025 marks another edition of the We Women Want event organized by the NewsX. Many prominent individuals from different fields have graced this event. The beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme also participated in this event and shared their experiences

We Women Want (Photo credit- screengrab from the NewsX live)
We Women Want (Photo credit- screengrab from the NewsX live)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 7, 2025 10:35:00 IST

Lakhpati Didi Scheme: August 07, 2025 marks another edition of the We Women Want event organized by the NewsX. Many prominent individuals from different fields have graced this event. The beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme also participated in this event and shared their experiences. Lalita Sharma, resident of the Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district’s block Tappal is one of the beneficiaries of this scheme and recounted her experiences and struggles, both on the professional and personal level. While interacting with the Executive Editor of the NewsX, Megha Sharma, Lalita said, “Shuruaat mein ghar se bahar nikalna mushkil tha” (She faced difficulties to go out from her home). The Tappal block-based beneficiary added that she was apprehensive to strike a conversation with someone. 

Family became a support system for the Lakhpati didi beneficiary Lalita Sharma

In these tough times, Lalita Sharma’s family became a pillar of support for her. Mrs. Sharma recounted how her mother-in-law told her to concentrate on the work. Meanwhile, Lalita Sharma’s mother-in-law took care of the grandchildren. With the combined support of her family and hard work, today, Lalita Sharma manages a shop for bike parts and is known as Lakhpati Didi. 

We Women Want

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ektaa R Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.
About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women
We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling. 
Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

Also read: ‘Aaj Mere Gaon Mere 32 Self-Help Groups Hain’: Lakhpati Didi Scheme Beneficiary Usha Devi Speaks In We Women Want Event

Tags: Lakhpati Didi schemeLalita Sharmawe women want

'Shuruaat Mein Ghar Se Bahar Nikalna Mushkil Tha': Lakhpati Didi Beneficiary Lalita Sharma In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

