LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?

Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?

A viral video from a Zudio store in Imphal shows two Sikh men refusing to remove their kirpans, triggering debate over religious freedom and store policy under Article 25 of the Constitution.

Two men were seen arguing with store staff in the video (Image: X)
Two men were seen arguing with store staff in the video (Image: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: February 27, 2026 16:54:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?

A video in which two Sikh men were seen refusing to leave their ‘kirpans’ outside a clothing store in Manipur’s Imphal has gone viral.

The video, reportedly shot at a Zudio store, a Tata-owned clothing franchise, has since sparked a huge debate on social media, with people arguing in favor of and against the store policy.

According to reports, the video was first uploaded on YouTube by a channel, Prabh Singh Talk, in which two Sikh men were seen entering a store while carrying their kirpans — the ceremonial daggers in Sikhism.

You Might Be Interested In

The video has been titled, “We are being harassed in India. Sikh banned in Zudio?”

The video further showed that the Sikh men were asked by the store staff and the security personnel to leave their kirpans outside before entering.

One of the men reportedly refused to leave the dagger behind and could be seen asking whether they were still in India.

He could be heard arguing that the kirpan is an integral part of Sikhism and that the Constitution of India gives them the right to carry it as part of their religious freedom.

The video was later heavily shared across the internet, with people debating the store policy and the extent of religious freedom.

This happened in zudio manipur.
by u/Content-External-948 in Northeastindia

Why Kirpans Are Integral to Sikhism

The kirpan is one of the five articles of faith (Panj Kakar) mandated by Sikhism, symbolising courage, justice, and the duty to protect the oppressed.

Instituted by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, it represents moral responsibility rather than aggression.

For initiated Sikhs, carrying a kirpan affirms commitment to righteousness, self-defence, and upholding human dignity.

What Are Constitutional Provisions Regarding Carrying Kirpan

Article 25 of the Constitution of India explicitly recognises the wearing and carrying of the kirpan as part of the Sikh profession of faith.

Explanation I to Article 25 clarifies that Sikhs are entitled to carry the kirpan, treating it as an essential religious practice, subject to reasonable restrictions concerning public order, morality, and health.

ALSO READ: Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Sikh Men Zudio

RELATED News

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Canadian PM Mark Carney Lands in Mumbai For 4-Day India Visit, High-Level Talks With PM Modi Scheduled- What’s on Agenda?

Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH

‘Itne Toxic Relationship Mein..’: Delhi Man Caught on Camera Slapping Girlfriend ’30–40 Times’ After an Argument, Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

LATEST NEWS

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?
Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?
Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?
Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?

QUICK LINKS