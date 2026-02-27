Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?

A video in which two Sikh men were seen refusing to leave their ‘kirpans’ outside a clothing store in Manipur’s Imphal has gone viral.

The video, reportedly shot at a Zudio store, a Tata-owned clothing franchise, has since sparked a huge debate on social media, with people arguing in favor of and against the store policy.

According to reports, the video was first uploaded on YouTube by a channel, Prabh Singh Talk, in which two Sikh men were seen entering a store while carrying their kirpans — the ceremonial daggers in Sikhism.

The video has been titled, “We are being harassed in India. Sikh banned in Zudio?”

The video further showed that the Sikh men were asked by the store staff and the security personnel to leave their kirpans outside before entering.

One of the men reportedly refused to leave the dagger behind and could be seen asking whether they were still in India.

He could be heard arguing that the kirpan is an integral part of Sikhism and that the Constitution of India gives them the right to carry it as part of their religious freedom.

The video was later heavily shared across the internet, with people debating the store policy and the extent of religious freedom.

Why Kirpans Are Integral to Sikhism

The kirpan is one of the five articles of faith (Panj Kakar) mandated by Sikhism, symbolising courage, justice, and the duty to protect the oppressed.

Instituted by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, it represents moral responsibility rather than aggression.

For initiated Sikhs, carrying a kirpan affirms commitment to righteousness, self-defence, and upholding human dignity.

What Are Constitutional Provisions Regarding Carrying Kirpan

Article 25 of the Constitution of India explicitly recognises the wearing and carrying of the kirpan as part of the Sikh profession of faith.

Explanation I to Article 25 clarifies that Sikhs are entitled to carry the kirpan, treating it as an essential religious practice, subject to reasonable restrictions concerning public order, morality, and health.

