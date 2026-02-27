LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges

Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges

The latest batch of files released in January led to the brief arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, and then of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S, over their suspected sharing of confidential government documents with Epstein.

Epstein reportedly landed his private jet at British RAF bases. Photo: AI Generated
Epstein reportedly landed his private jet at British RAF bases. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 27, 2026 14:29:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges

Britain’s Ministry of Defence is examining flight records that may contain details linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesperson said, after documents surfaced suggesting the late U.S. sex offender’s private jet landed at military air bases.

British police are already assessing whether Epstein trafficked women through two London airports and one in central England on private flights, as part of a nationally coordinated effort to investigate the disgraced financier’s ties to Britain.

But calls are growing for police to also investigate whether Royal Air Force bases such as Marham, in eastern England, and Northolt, near London, were used for the same activity after the files appeared to show Epstein’s private jet had landed there too.

You Might Be Interested In

Private jets regularly use RAF Northolt, but it is much less common for them to land at RAF Marham, which is a key frontline base.

Defence minister John Healey has now ordered a review of military flight records, the MoD spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday.

“The Defence Secretary has ordered a review of all records that the department may hold relating to Epstein flights landing at RAF bases to ensure that any information which relates to Epstein’s crimes is uncovered and provided to the relevant authorities,” the spokesperson said.

The MoD will support any civilian police investigations, the statement said, adding that the ministry’s thoughts were with the victims of Epstein’s “vile crimes”.

Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal continues to rock the British establishment.

The latest batch of files released in January led to the brief arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles’ brother, and then of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S, over their suspected sharing of confidential government documents with Epstein.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Suicide Squad’ Enters Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘Open’ War; Taliban Raises Battalion of ‘Human Bombers’ to Counter Pak Jet Strikes

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 2:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Severe Wheat Shortage Loading In Pakistan? Millions Might Go Hungry Amid War With Afghanistan, Economic Meltdown

‘He Had Her Photo on His Phone’: Mystery Man, Deputies and Cameras Outside Missing 84-Year-Old Nancy Guthrie’s House Raise Questions

Ukraine Secures $8.1 Billion IMF Loan To Stabilise Economy As War With Russia Enters Fifth Year, $1.5 Billion To Be Released With Immediate Effect

Elon Musk Slams NYT ‘Pedophilia Not A Crime’ Article As “Utterly Disgusting” Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

‘Suicide Squad’ Enters Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘Open’ War; Taliban Raises Battalion of ‘Human Bombers’ to Counter Pak Jet Strikes

LATEST NEWS

‘Man Has Elite Meme Consistency’: Social Media Floods With ‘Kejriwal Crying’ Memes As Ex-Delhi CM Breaks Down After Acquittal | Watch Here

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges
Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges
Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges
Epstein’s Private Jet Landings At British Air Force Bases Under Scanner As UK Police Probe Women Trafficking Charges

QUICK LINKS