‘Suicide Squad’ Enters Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘Open’ War; Taliban Raises Battalion of ‘Human Bombers’ to Counter Pak Jet Strikes

A day after Pakistan declared an “open war” against Afghanistan, its fighter jets orchestrated a dance of death and destruction in major Afghan cities, killing over 150 Taliban fighters and annihilating ammunition depots, warehouses and military bases.

The Afghan Taliban, which forcefully took over the country’s reins from the US-backed Ghani government in 2021, has now announced a return to its unique style of guerrilla warfare, which forced the NATO forces to retreat from the country.

They have announced the raising of a “suicide squad”, a battalion of trained suicide bombers ready with advanced vests and car bombs.

The news, which was first shared by Afghanistan’s state-run media, Bakhtar News Agency, showed Taliban fighters in full battle rattle, sitting in an unknown location.

The report quoted a Taliban security officer as saying that bombers were ready with explosive vests and car bombs to strike deep within enemy territory.

Meanwhile, Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Taliban, announced that the Afghan forces have intensified offensive and retaliatory operations in various parts of the Durand Line — the border with Pakistan — in the provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Khost.

Pak’s “Open War” Threat

As both neighbours remained in severe kinetic action across the Durand Line, Pakistan on Friday threatened Afghanistan with an open war and declared that the country is now at war.

“Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you (Afghanistan),” Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday.

Heavy Losses on Both Sides

Both sides have reported heavy losses, with Afghanistan claiming that it has killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and captured 19 posts across the heated border.

Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed that 133 Afghan fighters were killed and over 200 have been severely wounded.

Many videos that surfaced on the internet showed civilians getting caught in the crossfire between the two armies. However, these videos could not be verified independently.

