LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

Several Indian nationals reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi late on Friday night after returning from Iran amid escalating regional tensions. An Indian national who returned from Iran spoke about the “bad situation” in the country and expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its support in facilitating the exit of citizens.

Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions. Photo: ANI
Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions. Photo: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: January 17, 2026 08:40:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

Several Indian nationals reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi late on Friday night after returning from Iran amid escalating regional tensions.

You Might Be Interested In

Their return follows an advisory issued by the Indian government urging citizens in Iran to leave the country in view of the deteriorating security situation. The Ministry of External Affairs said it is closely tracking developments and remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals.

‘Situation Very Bad’: Indian Returnee Thanks Govt for Support

An Indian national who returned from Iran spoke about the “bad situation” in the country and expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its support in facilitating the exit of citizens.

You Might Be Interested In



“The conditions are bad there. The Government of India is cooperating a lot, and the Embassy provided us with information on leaving Iran as early as possible…’Modi ji hai toh har cheez mumkin hai’,” he said.

Another national told ANI, “We were there for a month. But we were only facing problems for the last one or two weeks…When we went outside, the protesters would come in front of the car. They would cause a little trouble…The internet was shut down, which is why we couldn’t tell our families anything, so we were a little worried…We couldn’t even contact the embassy.”

Another Indian national who returned from Iran said, “I am a resident of Jammu and Kashmir… The protests there were dangerous. The Indian government has made a very good effort and brought the students back…”

‘Internet Was Down, We Were Worried’: Families Await Returnees

Meanwhile, many relatives of those returning from Iran have reached Indira Gandhi International Airport to receive their loved ones.

In the midst of those is a family, waiting for the return of their aunt, who went to Iran on pilgrimage.

“My wife’s aunt went to Iran on a pilgrimage…Iran has always been a good friend of India and we were very confident in the Modi government, which continuously supported…We thank the government of India for making this possible. We are very happy as our family member is returning to India.”



Another person who was waiting for his sister-in-law to return thanked the Indian government for their coordination.

“My sister-in-law is returning from Iran today. There was a war-like situation in Iran, and the internet was down. We were not able to contact her by any means. We were worried…We are very happy that she is returning to India safely…We thank the Government of India for making arrangements for their return to India during these difficult times,” he said.

“My mother and aunt are returning from Iran. We were worried because we were unable to contact her for three days…They are returning to India today,” another family member of the Indian National returning from Iran said.

Embassy Urges Indians to Leave Iran, MEA Advises Against Travel

An advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran asked Indian nationals, including students, businesspeople, pilgrims and tourists, to depart Iran through available means of transport, including commercial flights, citing the “evolving situation”.

In parallel, another advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi strongly advised Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice in view of ongoing developments. It reiterated an earlier advisory issued on January 5, urging Indians in Iran to remain cautious and avoid participating in protests or demonstrations.

Why Did Protests Erupt in Iran After Rial Crash?

The protests began at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar on December 28 over the Iranian rial’s record fall in value and later spread into nationwide demonstrations. The decline in the currency followed multiple crises, including unprecedented water shortages, power outages, rising unemployment and surging inflation.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 8:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-2indian in IranIran india wariran indian evaccuationIran protestrial crash

RELATED News

Delhi Shivers As Winter Deepens, Mercury Hits 4.3°C; Fog Grounds Flights, IMD Issues Alerts

Why The Pawars’ Tactical Reunion Failed In Pune Civic Polls | Setback For NCP Unity Explained

‘BJP And Mahayuti Are Going To Form 25 Mayors,’ Reveals Devendra Fadnavis After Sweeping Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

‘NDA’s Track Record Struck A Chord,’ Says PM Narendra Modi As Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Body Polls, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Reign Ends After 28 Years

India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Divisive Agenda’ Over Raising Kashmir Issue At UN, Says, Islamabad ‘Continues To Misuse All Platforms’

LATEST NEWS

From Reality Stars to Politicians: Trump’s Clemency Spree Sees 21 Pardoned, 9 Freed Immediately

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Makes T20I Comeback, Ravi Bishnoi Also Named – Check Updated Team India Playing XI

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

Massive Gas Pipeline Explosion Reported Near Willow River In Minnesota; Multiple Homes Evacuated | Watch Video

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District’s Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

Javed Akhtar Turns 81, Says ‘Main Ek Badi Regular Life Guzarta Hun, Jo Jee Chahta Woh Khaleta Hun’

‘Greatly Respect The Fact’: Donald Trump Thanks Iran After Reported Cancellation Of Protester Executions

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre
‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre
‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre
‘Situation Is Very Bad There’: Indians Return Home From Iran Amid Rising Tensions; Govt Issues Advisory, Families Thank Centre

QUICK LINKS