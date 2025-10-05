LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch

Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch

The first supermoon of 2025 lights up October 6 with a stunning Harvest Moon. Visible early evening, it’s bigger, brighter, and perfect for skywatchers. Grab binoculars and enjoy the show!

Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here's When To Watch
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here's When To Watch

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 5, 2025 15:34:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch

Super Moon October: Get ready, skywatchers!

The first supermoon of 2025 will sparkle before our eyes on October 6, shining in the dark sky like the natural spotlight of a torch. Not just any full moon, but the first of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and the climax of the harvest. Imagine a big, full moon with its beautiful glow appearing early in the evening, giving you more time to drink in its beauty.

The universe is partying, and you are the guest! Whether you’re an expert skywatcher or a mere moonie, this supermoon is a sight worth seeing, bright, bold, and bigger than usual. So take your snacks, find the best spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon, and get ready.

Who knows? You might even have some moonlight fairies to cheer your October night! You can’t afford to miss this one moon event you’ll remember.

What Is a Supermoon?

Ever wondered what makes a supermoon so super?

According to NASA, it’s all about timing, when a full or new moon happens to be at “perigee,” aka the moon’s closest hangout spot to Earth that month. Think of it as the moon showing up fashionably close for the perfect photo op! This cozy proximity makes the moon look about 30% brighter and 14% bigger than your average moon. So, when you see a supermoon, you’re basically getting a VIP celestial performance, bigger, brighter, and impossible to ignore. Grab your binoculars and enjoy the moon’s glow-up!

Catch October’s Harvest Moon: Peak Glow & Perfect Viewing Tips!

when you would see the full moon at its fullest in the month of October?

Be sure to note Monday, October 6, at 11:47 p.m. ET, when the Harvest Moon will reach its highest point of fullness!

However, in the U.S., you shouldn’t wait till late at night to get the best view. It even throws on a spectacular performance just before sunset when the moon is barely kissing the horizon, which is ideal for early bird mooners.

Want to enjoy this lunar phenomenon? Find a high spot where the eastern horizon is clear. The real magic happens about 15-20 minutes after the moon peeps up.

Fancy equipment isn’t required, just open your eyes and take in the beauty. But if you’re feeling fancy, a pair of binoculars will bring you closer to the craters and the moon’s glow. Bring a warm blanket, perhaps some hot cocoa, and prepare to be amazed by nature’s great night light!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Is The Stock Market REALLY Open On Diwali? The Muhurat Trading Mystery, What Every Investor MUST Know!

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 3:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: supermoon

RELATED News

How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Election Commission Press Conference In Patna: Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparations In Bihar, Gyanesh Kumar Speaks In Bhojpuri, Watch
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance
Horrific Visuals Of Darjeeling Landslide, 13 Dead, Several Feared Trapped, Kurseong, Mirik Cut Off
13 Dead In Massive Landslide And Bridge Collapse In Darjeeling District, West Bengal, Mirik And Other Hill Villages Cut Off, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 06, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Don’t Be Jealous Of Others’ Success
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch

QUICK LINKS