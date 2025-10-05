Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch

Super Moon October: Get ready, skywatchers!

The first supermoon of 2025 will sparkle before our eyes on October 6, shining in the dark sky like the natural spotlight of a torch. Not just any full moon, but the first of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and the climax of the harvest. Imagine a big, full moon with its beautiful glow appearing early in the evening, giving you more time to drink in its beauty.

The universe is partying, and you are the guest! Whether you’re an expert skywatcher or a mere moonie, this supermoon is a sight worth seeing, bright, bold, and bigger than usual. So take your snacks, find the best spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon, and get ready.

Who knows? You might even have some moonlight fairies to cheer your October night! You can’t afford to miss this one moon event you’ll remember.

What Is a Supermoon?