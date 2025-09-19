Sopore Police Conduct Search In UAPA Case Linked To Banned Organisation JKIM

In a decisive move against the separatist-terror ecosystem, Sopore Police on Thursday conducted a search operation at the residence of Ghulam Ahmad Rather, a resident of Saidpora, Sopore, in connection with FIR No. 33/2025 registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The search was carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate to ensure due process and legal transparency. Police sources confirmed that incriminating material linked to the banned outfit Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) was recovered and seized during the raid. JKIM remains a proscribed organisation under the UAPA for its involvement in activities that pose a threat to national security and public order.

The ongoing investigation aims to uncover a larger network of operatives who may be linked to the dissemination of separatist propaganda, recruitment for banned organisations, and funding of unlawful activities. Police officials stated that the recovered materials are being scrutinised to establish direct or indirect links with known handlers and sympathisers within and outside the Valley.

This search forms part of a larger crackdown across the Kashmir Valley, where police and security agencies are intensifying surveillance and enforcement against elements attempting to revive terror networks or disturb public order under the guise of political or religious activities.

Senior police officials have reiterated their resolve to uproot such networks. “No one involved in anti-national activities will be spared, and those trying to radicalise youth or spread disinformation will face strict legal action,” a senior officer told this correspondent.

Over the past few weeks, similar UAPA-linked operations have been carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, and Baramulla, indicating a coordinated effort to dismantle the remnants of the separatist infrastructure.

Investigations are ongoing, and more arrests or searches are expected in the coming days.

