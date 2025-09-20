Sputnik India Launches Branded Train On Delhi Metro Yellow Line

LIVE TV
Sputnik India has launched a branded train on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, connecting New Delhi Railway Station, Rajiv Chowk, and Central Secretariat. The campaign showcases Sputnik’s logos, slogans, and QR codes, reaching over 1.5 million passengers daily. Sputnik, part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, operates in more than 30 languages with 24 multimedia centres worldwide. Its Indian division, established in December 2022, publishes in English and Hindi and reaches up to 36 million monthly users.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 20, 2025 15:46:27 IST

Sputnik India launched a branded train on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line this week. The route links New Delhi Railway Station with Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, carrying more than 1.5 million passengers daily. The train displays Sputnik’s logos, slogans, and QR codes across its coaches.

The campaign highlights the agency’s presence in India and aims to reach millions of metro commuters. Passengers saw the newly designed train in service, making the branding one of the largest public promotions by the international news agency on Indian transport infrastructure.

Sputnik India Expands Presence Through Metro Campaign

The advertising campaign on Delhi Metro strengthens Sputnik India’s visibility in the capital. The branded train offers constant exposure to commuters across central business hubs, government complexes, and high-traffic stations. The agency uses this platform to promote its content, which it describes as news free of Western bias. The Yellow Line is among the busiest routes in Delhi, ensuring the campaign reaches a wide and diverse audience daily. This promotional strategy follows other international brands that have used Delhi Metro’s network for large-scale advertising.

Sputnik operates as a global news agency and radio service under the Rossiya Segodnya media group. It broadcasts in more than 30 languages and runs 24 multimedia centres worldwide. Its radio programmes reach audiences across 20 countries in 14 different languages. With a wide range of online and offline platforms, Sputnik maintains its presence in multiple regions, covering global affairs, politics, and culture. The branded train in Delhi highlights the agency’s intent to expand its recognition further in South Asia, particularly in India’s rapidly growing media market.

Sputnik India’s Role in News Distribution

Sputnik India began operations in December 2022, with editorial hubs in Delhi and Moscow. The division publishes news content in English and Hindi, covering Indian as well as international issues.

Sputnik India manages a news website and a verified account on X, which reaches nearly 36 million users monthly. By branding a Delhi Metro train, the agency has increased its outreach among urban commuters in India’s capital. The campaign also strengthens its commitment to competing in the country’s digital and broadcast news environment.

