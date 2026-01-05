‘Stabbed in a Drunken Rage’: South Korean Man Killed by Manipur Live-In Partner After Violent Argument

LIVE TV
A shocking case of fatal domestic violence has emerged from Greater Noida, where a South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner, a woman from Manipur, following a drunken argument. Police said the two were consuming alcohol on the day of the incident when a heated argument broke out. During the altercation, Pamai allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest.

South Korean Man Killed by Manipur Live-In Partner. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 5, 2026 05:05:15 IST

A shocking case of fatal domestic violence has emerged from Greater Noida, where a South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner, a woman from Manipur, following a drunken argument. 

Police say the incident unfolded inside the couple’s high-rise apartment after an alcohol-fuelled dispute spiralled out of control, ending in a single, deadly attack that claimed the man’s life and led to the woman’s arrest. 

What Led to the Fatal Stabbing? 

The accused, Lunjeana Pamai, told police during interrogation that Duck Hee Yuh often physically assaulted her after drinking, and claimed she acted out of frustration. The couple lived together in a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida, where Yuh worked as a manager at a mobile company.

Police said the two were consuming alcohol on the day of the incident when a heated argument broke out. During the altercation, Pamai allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest. 

The Knowledge Park police station was alerted by GIMS Hospital after Duck Hee Yuh was brought in by his partner, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Did the Accused Intend to Kill the Boyfriend? 

Pamai reportedly told the police that she stabbed her partner while trying to defend herself, claiming he had turned violent after consuming alcohol. She also stated that she had no intention of killing him.

Officials said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact number of stab wounds and the precise cause of death. A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The woman has been arrested, and further legal action is in progress.

crime news, Greater Noida murder case, manipur, south korean man dead

Why Are Police In Nepal’s Birgunj Clashing With Protesters Over A TikTok Video?

QUICK LINKS