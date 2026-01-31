Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Three Days After Husband Ajit Pawar’s Death

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP leaders chant ‘Ajit dada amar rahe’ as Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan pic.twitter.com/RU1cUXTbld
— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026
(This is a breaking news story…)
ALSO READ: ‘Took Medicine For 7 days’: Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot’s Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor’s Prescription- What Exactly Happened?
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.