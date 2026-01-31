LIVE TV
Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Three Days After Husband Ajit Pawar's Death

Sunetra Pawar enters frontline politics following the sudden death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, earlier this week.

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman Deputy CM. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 31, 2026 17:34:21 IST

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in on Saturday as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, becoming the first woman to hold the post, three days after her husband Ajit Pawar’s death.

Her name was proposed by Chhagan Bhujbal and backed by 45 party leaders, including Dilip Walse Patil, at a meeting in the Legislative Building where she was elected the NCP legislature party leader.

Currently a Rajya Sabha MP, Pawar is not a member of either House of the Maharashtra Legislature and will be required to secure membership within six months.

Meanwhile, her son Parth Pawar is speculated to replace her in the Rajya Sabha after she assumes office. Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning (January 28, 2026), along with four others on board.

(This is a breaking news story…)

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ajit-pawarhome-hero-pos-1maharashtra deputy cmSunetra PawarSunetra Pawar news

QUICK LINKS