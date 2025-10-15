LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Allows Sale, Bursting Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, Sets These Conditions

Supreme Court Allows Sale, Bursting Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, Sets These Conditions

The Supreme Court has allowed the sale and bursting of certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR from October 18 to 21. Only NEERI- and PESO-approved crackers will be permitted. Authorities will monitor air quality and ensure compliance during the festival.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 15, 2025 11:18:30 IST

Supreme Court Green Crackers Diwali 2025: The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the sale and bursting of green crackers in the Delhi-NCR region from October 18 to 21. The order that comes ahead of Diwali follows a petition by the Delhi government seeking permission for the use of certified green crackers during the festival.

Supreme Sets Conditions On Sale Of Green crackers Ahead of Diwali

The Court clarified that only green crackers certified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) will be allowed on a trial basis.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran stated that the measure is a step towards balancing tradition and environmental safety.

Also Read: GRAP Stage 1 Imposed In Delhi NCR, Records First ‘Poor’ Air Day Of The Season

Court-Imposed Guidelines for Sale and Bursting Include:

Crackers can be burst only from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Sale is permitted from October 18 to 21 at designated locations identified by the district collector.

No firecrackers can be brought in from outside the NCR region.

Pollution control boards will monitor air quality, collect sand and water samples, and submit a report by October 21.

Police authorities are directed to constitute patrolling teams to ensure only QR-coded, certified crackers are sold. Violators will face notices.

No supply through e-commerce websites will be allowed.

The Court noted it will review the matter after three weeks to assess compliance and air quality impact.

What Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court highlighted the reasoning behind easing the ban, stating that a complete prohibition often leads to smuggling of conventional crackers, which may cause more environmental harm.

“Conventional firecrackers are smuggled, which cause more damage. We have to take a balanced approach,” the Bench noted.

The Court also pointed out that in Haryana, 14 out of 22 districts fall within NCR, and historical bans had minimal impact on air quality, except during the COVID period. The concept of green crackers emerged following the Arjun Gopal judgment, and over six years, such crackers have substantially reduced emissions. NEERI has been instrumental in their development.

Additionally, the Court noted that from October 14, 2024, to January 1, 2025, a complete ban on the manufacture of crackers was imposed, but this partial relaxation aims to manage air quality while allowing Diwali celebrations.

Also Read: Dhanteras 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals, Check Here

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 11:17 AM IST
QUICK LINKS