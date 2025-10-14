GRAP Stage 1 Imposed In Delhi NCR, Records First ‘Poor’ Air Day Of The Season

Delhi witnessed its first spell of “poor” air quality this pre-winter season on Tuesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 200 mark, just a week before Diwali.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the city’s 24-hour average AQI at 211 at 4 PM the first reading in this range since June 11, when it touched 245.

Officials said the decline resulted from a drop in wind speed and lower night temperatures, which trapped pollutants closer to the ground, causing visibility to decrease across several parts of the city.

#Order | Implementation of Stage-I Actions under GRAP in Delhi-NCR The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the implementation of Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality, AQI: 201–300) measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate… pic.twitter.com/RLFO5cvDum — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) October 14, 2025

Authorities Invoke GRAP Stage 1 to Control Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the activation of Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to prevent further deterioration in Delhi’s air quality.

The plan focuses on enhanced monitoring of open burning and intensified dust suppression measures. The order directed all implementing agencies in the National Capital Region to enforce the Stage 1 protocols strictly.

CAQM instructed them to keep a close watch on pollution sources and to ensure public adherence to the citizen charter under GRAP guidelines.

Forecast Predicts No Relief Before Diwali

The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) forecasted that the situation may worsen around Diwali due to the bursting of firecrackers and increasing pollution from farm fires in neighbouring states.

Experts warned that calm winds and falling night temperatures would likely trap pollutants further, making the air heavier and more toxic.

The EWS report indicated that Delhi may record “very poor” air quality levels in the coming week, with chances of improvement only if there is rainfall or a significant rise in wind speed.

The restrictions under GRAP Stage 1 aim to reduce emissions from dust, vehicles, and industries. Agencies have begun periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on main roads to reduce dust.

Officials ordered the use of anti-smog guns in construction and maintenance projects. The authorities also directed strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms, prevention of open burning, and impounding of visibly polluting vehicles.

Diesel generator sets have been prohibited as regular power sources, while eateries must now use only clean fuels like electricity or gas.

Citizens Urged to Follow Guidelines and Reduce Emissions

The CAQM order requested citizens to cooperate by following clean air measures. Officials advised residents to reduce private vehicle use, prefer carpooling, and avoid burning waste.

The government has also urged offices to promote unified commuting systems for employees to lower vehicular traffic. Enforcement agencies have started monitoring landfill sites and transport routes to prevent pollution breaches.

Authorities plan to review the situation daily and introduce stricter stages of GRAP if the AQI rises beyond the current “poor” category in the coming days.

