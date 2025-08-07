LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Asks ECI To Submit Details Of 65 Lakh Voters Deleted In Bihar Draft Roll

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to file its response by August 9 on a plea filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, seeking disclosure of data of 65 lakh voters who were not included in the Bihar draft electoral roll after Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 7, 2025 03:25:16 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to file its response by August 9 on a plea filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, seeking disclosure of data of 65 lakh voters who were not included in the Bihar draft electoral roll after Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh asked the polling body to furnish details of deleted voters, the data which has been shared with the political parties and give a copy to the NGO.

Bhushan Argued That No Specific Information Given On Who Is Dead Or Migrated

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the ADR, mentioned the matter before the apex court, saying no specific information has been given on who is dead and who has permanently migrated out.

However, the ECI said all requisite information had been given to political parties.

The bench told Bhushan that the reason for deletion would come in the subsequent time, as it is now only a draft list.

Bhushan said that some political parties have been given a list of deleted voters, but they have not further clarified whether the voter is dead or has migrated.

“We will see every voter likely to be affected and get the required information. You (ECI) file a reply by Saturday and let Mr Bhushan look at it, and then we can see what is disclosed and what is not disclosed,” Justice Kant said.

Association for Democratic Reforms Challenged The SIR Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar

The ADR has challenged the June 24 order of the poll panel directing the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, now sought direction from the polling body to publish the names of around 65 lakh deleted voters with a mention whether they are dead, permanently migrated or not considered for any other reason.

“The application seeks direction for the ECI to publish a full and final assembly constituency and part/booth-wise list of names and details of approx 65 lakh electors whose Enumeration Forms were not submitted along with reasons for non-submission (death, permanently shifted, duplicate, untraceable, etc.),” the plea stated.

ALSO READ: Daylight Dacoity Taking Place Through SIR In Bihar: INDIA bloc Parties

 

Tags: Association for Democratic ReformsBihar ElectionsBihar SIRsupreme court

