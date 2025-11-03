LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

In a prior hearing, the Supreme court had noted that the creation of judicial orders with fake judge signatures undermines both the rule of law and public confidence in the legal system. It had claimed that the action was a 'direct assault' on the institution's honour.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 3, 2025 17:58:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

On Monday, the Supreme Court declared that it would deal with cyber frauds with an “iron hand” and demanded strict and severe measures to combat them, especially digital arrest schemes.

A panel of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi expressed surprise upon learning that these schemes have extorted people out of close to Rs 3,000 crore. The fact that about Rs 3,000 crore has been collected from victims and that’s only in our nation is startling. If we don’t issue strict and severe directives, the issue will worsen. Justice Kant said, “We will handle this with iron hands.” A sealed cover report from the CBI and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was presented to the bench. According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the matter was being handled by a different MHA section, and various actions were being taken. Following a brief hearing, the Supreme Court posted the case for hearing on November 10 and declared that the proper instructions will be issued. Regarding instances of digital arrest scams nationwide, the top court sent letters to all states and Union Territories last week. It had requested that each state provide information about cyber arrest cases that were still being looked at.

Additionally, it had considered turning the probe over to the Central Bureau of probe (CBI) and asked if the CBI had the capacity to handle all cases involving these schemes nationwide. The Supreme Court previously took suo motu cognisance of cases involving digital arrest schemes, in which con artists pose as judicial or law enforcement officials in order to extract money from people, especially elderly people.

You Might Be Interested In

In a prior hearing, the Supreme court had noted that the creation of judicial orders with fake judge signatures undermines both the rule of law and public confidence in the legal system. It had claimed that the action was a “direct assault” on the institution’s honour. “In addition to the rule of law, the creation of judicial orders with fake judge signatures undermines the public’s faith in the legal system. The institution’s dignity was directly attacked by such an action. According to the bench, “such a serious criminal act cannot be treated as an ordinary or routine offence of cheating or cyber crime.”

According to the Supreme Court, in order to uncover the entire scope of the operation involving the fabrication of court documents, extortion, and the robbery of innocent people most significantly, elderly citizens, coordinated efforts between the federal and state police are necessary.

A senior citizen couple who were cheated of their life savings through a digital arrest scam last week filed a complaint with the supreme court, and the bench took suo motu cognisance of the case. The 73-year-old Ambala woman said that fraudsters had imprisoned her in a digital arrest and demanded more than Rs. 1 crore by using fake Supreme Court orders. She asserted that a fictitious order allegedly issued by the Supreme Court judge was generated by the scammers. Through the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Director of the CBI, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Home, and SP Cyber Crime in Ambala, the Supreme Court had sent notice to the Union of India. Additionally, it requested that the Haryana government and SP Cybercrime Ambala submit a progress report on the investigation’s current state. On the matter, the bench had also asked the Attorney General for India for help.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Why Did Supreme Court Mention Nepal’s GEN Z Protest While Hearing A Petition On Porn Ban? ‘Look What Happened In…’

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 5:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cybercrime in India 2025Justice Surya Kant cybercrime caseSC digital arrest scamsupreme courtSupreme Court cybercrimeSupreme Court iron hand cyber fraudSupreme Court strict action on cyber scams

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family Feud Turns Fatal As Son Shoots Beedi Tycoon Father, Then Commits Suicide

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: List of States Where Schools Will Remain Closed

Renukaswamy Case: Bengaluru Court Charges Darshan, Pavitra Gowda With Murder, Conspiracy

Why Did Supreme Court Mention Nepal’s GEN Z Protest While Hearing A Petition On Porn Ban? ‘Look What Happened In…’

20-Year-Old Student Brutally Gang-Raped In Coimbatore, City In Shock As Police Launch Urgent Investigation

LATEST NEWS

When Is The Next Women’s World Cup As Indian Women Wins Their First Trophy? Check Date And Venue

Shocking Amount Leaked! Mithali Raj Once Revealed Women Cricketers Earned ‘Only Rs.1000 Per Match’ Before Getting Signed With BCCI: ‘Contract Toh Tha Hi Nahi’

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Exposes Him: Calls Him A ‘Big Liar’ Who Even Lies In Front Of Salman Khan

Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off High-Tech Aerial Survey for SLBC Tunnel

Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

When Is Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Getting Married To Palash Muchhal? Will Marriage Be Next After World Cup Glory

Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases
Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases
Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases
Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

QUICK LINKS